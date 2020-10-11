More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    “Quino”, Creator of “Mafalda”, dies at age 88

    “And why, having more evolved worlds, did I have to be born in this one?" "And is it not that in this world there are more and more people and fewer decent people?" "It turns out that if you don't rush to change the world, then it is the world that changes you!"

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Geneva, Switzerland will have the Highest Minimum Wage in the World

    The residents of the canton of Geneva (Switzerland) voted in a referendum on September 27, to pronounce in favor of a minimum wage of 23 Swiss francs per hour
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    “Quino”, Creator of “Mafalda”, dies at age 88

    All these reflections and existential questions about the world are from “Mafalda”, the cartoon of the Argentine girl created by the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    President Of The Republic Calls For Dialogue And Announces That The Initial Proposal To The Imf Will Not Go Forward

    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, announced this past Sunday that he is calling for dialogue to balance the responses the country needs to resolve the situation
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    All these reflections and existential questions about the world are from “Mafalda”, the cartoon of the Argentine girl created by the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón, better known as Quino, who died this Wednesday at the age of 88.

    Mafalda was a curious girl who was always concerned about humanity and aspired to be an interpreter for the United Nations when she grew up, probably and precisely, to save the world. Her comics were full of humor, but also of concerns about inequality and injustice. But a phrase about the world that is perhaps the most famous attributed to Mafalda is false.

    We refer to: “Stop the world that I want to get off.”

    El papá de Mafalda se ha ido: se confirma la muerte de Quino

    The phrase in question and the cartoon of Mafalda crying with a globe next to her is a typical postcard of this girl that appears repeatedly on social networks. But neither the drawing was made by Quino, nor did he put the phrase in Mafalda’s mouth. And it was the same cartoonist who denied it in 2012.

    “I would never have put that phrase in Mafalda’s mouth, because Mafalda doesn’t want the world to stop and she gets off, she wants the world to improve. So that could never have occurred to her,” Quino told on an interview.

    The cartoonist Quino published more than 60 books during his life and Mafalda’s comics were translated into at least 30 languages. Its editor for 50 years and lifelong friend, Daniel Divinsky, tells that “more than half (of the phrases found on the internet about Mafalda) are false.” “It is clear that Mafalda was used for any content,” he adds.

    MAFALDA EN OTROS IDIOMAS

    When asked if they ever took legal action, Divinsky said that “Quino tried when a political use was made of Mafalda for a candidate for mayor of a city whose ideas he did not share.””And he spoke very energetically because they had used the image of Mafalda with the light blue handkerchief that identifies people who are against the approval of the law for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in Argentina, he described.

    It is really a mystery why this apocryphal phrase ended up related to the character of Mafalda. What is known is that thanks to the internet, she became so famous.

    “The way in which urban myths are created is absolutely mysterious, sociologists have tried to unravel it and the root is rarely found. It starts to run, it imposes itself and the false remains as truth with the passage of time“, analyzes Divinsky.

    My English Pages Online: MAFALDA IN ENGLISH

    Quino did not like the abuse of words and the image of Mafalda

    “What bothered Quino the most was the use (of Mafalda) for ideas that he did not share. Nor did he admit that it was redrawn even for the covers of books for reasons of graphic design,” says the editor.

    “Sense of freedom and justice”

    Mafalda: la pequeña irreverente que revolucionó al mundo hispanoparlante

    In 2014, when the character turned 50, Quino participated in a national reading project of the Argentine government in which hundreds of thousands of copies of Mafalda were distributed in schools.

    “I never like to feel proud of what I have done or anything like that, but this time the truth is that I did it. It is a pride for me that a work that one did with great affection always spreads in this positive way,” he told journalists then.

    “I believe that (Mafalda can give children) a sense of justice and freedom. And that we must educate ourselves and (defend) equality, and that together we can make a better country,” he added.

    In addition to this false vignette, which circulates more frequently on social networks since Quino’s death, there are many others that appear on the internet.

    These fake drawings contain texts that can be very inspiring and thought-provoking, but that never came out of the dialogues of this unique girl’s comics.

    Mafalda would probably tell you: “Today I have learned that the truth disappoints people.”

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articlePresident Of The Republic Calls For Dialogue And Announces That The Initial Proposal To The Imf Will Not Go Forward
    Next articleGeneva, Switzerland will have the Highest Minimum Wage in the World
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Geneva, Switzerland will have the Highest Minimum Wage in the World

    The residents of the canton of Geneva (Switzerland) voted in a referendum on September 27, to pronounce in favor of a minimum wage of 23 Swiss francs per hour
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    “Quino”, Creator of “Mafalda”, dies at age 88

    TCRN STAFF -
    All these reflections and existential questions about the world are from “Mafalda”, the cartoon of the Argentine girl created by the cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón
    Read more
    Economy

    President Of The Republic Calls For Dialogue And Announces That The Initial Proposal To The Imf Will Not Go Forward

    TCRN STAFF -
    The President of the Republic, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, announced this past Sunday that he is calling for dialogue to balance the responses the country needs to resolve the situation
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica Commits Together With 63 Countries to Put Wildlife and Climate at the Forefront of Economic Recovery Plans

    TCRN STAFF -
    Two days before the UN Summit on biodiversity, Costa Rica along with 63 other countries pledged to take drastic measures to curb...
    Read more
    Health

    Health Unions and Government of Costa Rica Create Labor Commission for Emergency Care

    TCRN STAFF -
    After the first dialogue between union representatives of the health sector and leaders of the Costa Rican...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Hollywood Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt Looks For Photos of Costa Rica for His New Project

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "Hello friends from Costa Rica, I am looking for photos of Costa Rica for a new project...
    Read more

    Findings at Castella are not Pre-Columbian Pieces, but an Old Road

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The analysis of an archaeologist concludes that what was found during the construction works of the Castella connector on route 1 does...
    Read more

    Digital book: “Cocinas del Bicentenario” Recounts the Country’s Food Cultural Heritage

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Traditional products: rice, squash, cocoa, coffee, sugarcane, pork, chayote, chiverre, beans, corn, potato, pejibaye, plantain, cheese and cassava - predominant
    Read more

    Costa Rican Sculptor Brings Hope to Genoa with a Monumental Exhibition

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican sculptor Jorge Jiménez Deredia brings a message of hope to Genoa, Italy, with "The...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »