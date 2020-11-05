More
    Costa Rican SMEs received Award for their Innovation and Entrepreneurship through the "RAMP UP" Program

    By TCRN STAFF
    After six trials and a virtual training process, five small and medium-sized companies in the country were winners of the first edition of the “Ramp Up” Program. This is an initiative developed by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) in conjunction with the National Learning Institute (INA) and the National Insurance Institute (INS).

    “Ramp Up” is developed with the aim of promoting the creation of new high-value exportable offerings and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

    Who were the winners?
    The Hubex firm is the winner of $ 6,000 in cash in the Ramp Up category. The firm is dedicated to supplying Fintech and the insurance industry information technologies with Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

    For its part, the Seedstars prize of $ 4,000 in cash and $ 7,500 in training was won by the EDNA company. This one provides innovative solutions based on Artificial Intelligence.

    Pelletics, an SME dedicated to drying and pelleting tropical raw materials for energy use and animal feed, won in the AIM category; with which it will represent the country in the Annual Investment Meeting competition, Dubai, 2021.

    In addition, Novellus Breeding, a company that does research and development of ornamental garden plants, obtained $ 3,000 with the Dentons Muñoz award to access legal advice.

    While the fifth winner is Palante CR, marketer of a 100% Costa Rican and 100% eco-friendly cleaner for prostheses and orthopedic surfaces. This SME obtained the sustainability award for $ 2,000, as well as $ 3,000 in legal advice from Dentons Muñoz.

    Innovation
    “Innovation is a key piece for the differentiation for the offer of small and medium-sized companies; it also allows generating competitive conditions and greater opportunities in international markets”, said Duayner Salas, Minister of Foreign Trade.

    The Ramp Up regional training program had the participation of 90 companies. Of those, 25 went to a higher level and received personalized advice.

    Source TCRN Staff
