To open more opportunities for importing and exporting companies, as well as the commercial field in general, the Costa Rican Chamber of Foreign Commerce (Crecex) will carry out the Virtual Commercial Mission Canada / Costa Rica 2020.

This activity will take place from November 2 to 13 through the Zoom platform and will have a simultaneous translation service if required. It is a free event, in which companies from sectors such as food, industry, various manufacturing, electrical, as well as the technological field, among others, can participate.

According to Katherine Chaves, Executive Director of Crecex, the virtual modality has been a true door of opportunities during the Pandemic context that characterizes 2020. “Multiple companies have managed to consolidate agreements through these spaces that Crecex has carried out in recent months,” she said.

Registration for the activity

Participation in the activity has no cost and those who want to register only have to book their appointment. For that, they must access and complete the form at the address: https://crecex.com/formularios/misioncanada2020/index.html

Subsequently, the Chamber’s staff will be contacting those interested to provide them with information to make business appointments.

Among the Canadian companies confirmed for this mission are: Scotian Gold, Warehouse Transport Group, Rolls Battery Engineering; Seaplast Americas Inc, Noutel, Velsoft; Blievet Marketing Services (BMS). Also participating will be Nummist Media Corporation Ltd, Stark International Inc, Nexus Coastal Resources, Maritime Paper Packaging Forward, and Source Atlantic. For more information, you can make contact through the email: [email protected]