    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Suffers the Indirect Effects of Tropical Storm Eta

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica will remain today under the indirect effects of Tropical Storm Eta, especially the southern area, where three rivers are already swollen and intense downpours are being felt, so the authorities are asking the population to take maximum care.

    The President of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexánder Solís, indicated that the forecasts foresee that this meteorological phenomenon will evolve into a hurricane, with an indirect influence on the country, mainly on the Pacific slope.

    For this reason, the CNE authorities will continue to directly monitor the Municipal Emergency Committees of the South Zone, to verify their preparations. The foregoing is to see the needs of each sector along with the most vulnerable areas, in order to redouble efforts for timely attention in the event of a strong impact by the storm.

    The CNE points out on its Facebook page that the inspection began at the Osa Municipal Emergency Committee, and will extend to Golfito, Corredores, Coto Brus, Buenos Aires, Pérez Zeledón, Quepos, Parrita, Garabito, Miramar and Puntarenas, all in the southern region of the country, where this past Sunday there flooding by three rivers, Corredores, Seco and El Ceibo.

    Among the recommendations of the CNE to the population are to stay informed and only abide by the messages disseminated by official bodies at the national, regional and municipal levels, as well as to exercise caution in mountainous parts of the entire country.

    Extreme precautions
    It also asks drivers to take extreme precautionary measures due to rainy and foggy conditions on the main roads, to be attentive to possible electrical storms, and to maintain the distancing measures and restrictions issued by the Ministry of Health and other authorities due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

