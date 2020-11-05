They must have insurance and will have to comply with a 14-day quarantine upon entering the country

The Costa Rican land borders were reopened this November 1st for foreigners who have legal permanence in the country. Said opening applies to all permanent, temporary, special, or non-residents, who enter the national territory through the border posts with Nicaragua and Panama, as published on October 30th in the Official Gazette.

CCSS status must be updated

As a requirement, people who meet these conditions must also be up to date with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) or, failing that, must present valid travel health insurance. The latter must cover at least the accommodation and medical expenses generated in the event of contagion by the novel Coronavirus, equivalent to the costs of admission to a hospital with minimum coverage for 22 days as well as accommodation for that minimum period, and also “must carry out the corresponding procedures to update their insurance situation before the Costa Rican Social Security Fund during the validity of the insurance”.

At the time of entry, the respective immigration authority must make the corresponding control to issue and notify the foreigner of a sanitary order of quarantine for 14 days. This is mandatory and must be fully complied with during the person’s stay in the country. International commercial land transportation was also enabled for travelers authorized to enter this way; that is, Costa Ricans and residents.

Also this November 1st, the country officially opened air borders with all the countries of the world, four months after it allowed the arrival of flights from certain countries during the Pandemic.