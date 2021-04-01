Seeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System

Deforestation is a recurring problem in practically the whole world, recovering the damage done in recent years as a result of large industries and land depredated for agriculture and livestock is a difficult but not impossible task.

It results in deforestation and is one of the most important causes is climate change after the burning of fossil fuels and account for almost 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Human activities are the main cause of deforestation, and it is also the most serious cause as it is avoidable.

For this reason, one of the governments that is fighting deforestation is Thailand, who have used the aerial method that consists of launching “seed bombs” at high altitude in deforested areas. This method is simple, fast and effective.

How are these seed bombs created?



They are created with a mass of mud, soil, compost and seeds that allow the germination cycle to start without setbacks. It is expected that the first results will begin to be noticed in the most affected areas. Seed pumps are effective, inexpensive and help to restore nature.

Deforestation caused mainly by the conversion of forest land into agricultural and livestock areas threatens not only the livelihoods of foresters, forest communities and indigenous peoples but also the variety of life on our planet, according to FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

A developed and perfected technique



This idea of seed bombs was devised by a Japanese botanist named Masanobu Fukuoka. Over time the technique has been developed and perfected with the strategy of airplanes it is possible to plant approximately 900,000 trees in one day.

Bombing for life



Many bombs are dropped around the world causing pain and death, but military aircraft can also be used to create the most precious things we have, life and hope. Thais hope that this initiative will restore degraded forests and make them green again as in the old days. Trees are the lungs of the earth and if we do not take care of them soon we will be without them.

Today Thailand is one of the few countries that is fully fighting deforestation and is an example for the whole world, all governments should follow the example that Thailand is giving us today. Since it is one of the best ways to help nature and now that it is time to take care of our most important lung, which is our green global environment.