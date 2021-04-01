More
    Search
    Culture & LifestyleNews
    Updated:

    Cahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality

    Project will focus on seven themes such as cultural festivities and artists or art and culture workers

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Cahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality

    Allowing an approach to the sociocultural reality of Cahuita is the objective of the cultural inventory that the Costa...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Seeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System

    Deforestation is a recurring problem in practically the whole world, recovering the damage done in recent years as a...
    Read more
    Real EstateTCRN STAFF -

    “Rent to Own” Option Will Soon Be a Reality in the Costa Rican Real Estate Sector

    The deputy of the National Liberation Party (PLN), Karine Niño Gutiérrez, presented a bill that creates a new opportunity to access for owning a house in Costa Rica
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Allowing an approach to the sociocultural reality of Cahuita is the objective of the cultural inventory that the Costa Rican Cultural Information System (Sicultura) of the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) will carry out in the locality.

    The project estimates the active participation of institutional and community actors, who will be able to provide information that will later be incorporated into the Cultural Directory of Sicultura.

    The execution of the initiative begins this month and ends next December. It will focus on seven themes: artists or art and culture workers, cultural groups, community organizations, cultural festivities, traditional food and drinks, cultural manifestations and cultural infrastructure.

    Project will be carried out in eight stages

    The Cahuita Cultural Inventory 2021 will be carried out in eight stages in an intensive manner in the locality, which are grouped into three: inauguration of the process, gathering and systematization of the information and preparation of a strategy for monitoring and returning the results.

    “A vital aspect for the proper development of the cultural inventories project has been to start from the guiding principles of the right of citizens to enjoy their cultural rights, believe in their constant participation and the collective construction of knowledge,” reported the Unit of Culture and Economy (UCE) of the MCJ. The Unit also indicated that having a cultural inventory allows any work initiative to be based on information that reflects the reality of the context, needs and aspirations.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

      SourceMarianela Sanabria
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleSeeds Invade Thailand with Eco-Innovative System
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

      Cahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality

      Allowing an approach to the sociocultural reality of Cahuita is the objective of the cultural inventory that the Costa...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      President Alvarado Regrets Not Being Invited to the Summit on Climate Change: “It is a Confusing Message”

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Although Tico President Carlos Alvarado repeatedly takes advantage of international forums to promote his environmental policies, he will not be part of the World...
      Read more

      Initiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Promoting Limón as an authentic tourism destination among visitors who value the cultural richness of Costa Rica, educated people who seek expressions of culture,...
      Read more

      “Feria Sámara” in Guanacaste is Strengthened as an Open Commercial Space

      News TCRN STAFF -
      In Samara, many people unemployed by the Pandemic have found in the “Feria Samara” entrepreneurs' fair promoted by the Municipality of Nicoya, a successful...
      Read more

      Guanacaste Airport Opens New Laboratory Service for COVID-19 Tests

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Guanacaste Airport - a member of the VINCI Airports network - launched the antigenic testing service for the detection of COVID-19, thanks to an...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »