More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is inspired by Peru for Promoting its Gastronomy in the World

    As a point of reference to highlight the delicious Tico food

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Must Access New Technologies in the Growing “Edible Insect” Industry

    There are changes that are being seen throughout the world, many may already know it, while others do not...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is inspired by Peru for Promoting its Gastronomy in the World

    Taking as a reference the experience of Peru to highlight the international promotion of Costa Rican gastronomy, is part...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Cahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality

    Allowing an approach to the sociocultural reality of Cahuita is the objective of the cultural inventory that the Costa...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Taking as a reference the experience of Peru to highlight the international promotion of Costa Rican gastronomy, is part of a study promoted by the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica (Procomer).

    The study indicates that, based on the Peruvian experience, Costa Rica can extract important lessons and analyze possible actions to develop a strategy that promotes the agro-export industry.

    Some of the recommendations are to work on gastronomy with a collective, interdisciplinary and regional approach; as well as strengthening inter-institutional articulation and promoting the participation of the government and academia.

    In addition, the document highlights that the participation of communities and the linking of all parts of the chain should be encouraged. Other relevant aspects are communicating the identity of the different geographic areas and promoting the protection of intellectual property and knowledge of the different regions of the country.

    Gastronomy as an engine of development


    “The positioning of Peru is the result of more than three decades of public-private actions, aimed at turning gastronomy into an engine of development. The success achieved by the Peruvian restaurant industry has made it possible to position the country as a tourist destination, as well as an agro-exporter with a wide and diversified offer of products of high nutritional value”, said Marta Esquivel, Director of Business Intelligence at Procomer.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality
    Next articleCosta Rica Must Access New Technologies in the Growing “Edible Insect” Industry
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Must Access New Technologies in the Growing “Edible Insect” Industry

    There are changes that are being seen throughout the world, many may already know it, while others do not...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Cahuita’s Cultural Inventory Will Allow an Approach to its Sociocultural Reality

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Allowing an approach to the sociocultural reality of Cahuita is the objective of the cultural inventory that the Costa Rican Cultural Information System (Sicultura)...
    Read more

    Initiative Promotes Integral Tourism in Puerto Limón

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Promoting Limón as an authentic tourism destination among visitors who value the cultural richness of Costa Rica, educated people who seek expressions of culture,...
    Read more

    The Mix of Cultures Consolidates the Flavor of our Gastronomy

    Culture & Lifestyle Carlos Silva -
    Fernando Espinosa CEO of the project that we bring you next defines it as a mixture of the passion for Mexico, his country of origin,...
    Read more

    New Tico Film Will Make You Reflect on the Value of Moments With Loved Ones

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    As of April 15th, the main cinemas of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will have the Costa Rican film “En Un Instante” (In an...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »