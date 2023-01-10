Most Popular Yoga Postures on Social Media

Yoga is the ancient oriental discipline par excellence. Its followers (known as yogis) do not stop growing given its many benefits. Especially popular with the female public, it improves elasticity, postural hygiene and breathing. At the same time, it strengthens the muscles and connects you with your being, helping you release tension. Prevents heart disease and psychological conditions such as anxiety and depression. Of course, we advise you not to overlook the warm-up before starting the asanas or yoga postures, especially if you are a beginner.

When a discipline is suitable for all audiences and its practice reveals satisfactory results from the first sessions, it is not surprising that it becomes the favorite of celebrities and that they show us their progress on their social network of reference. Thus, several surveys have been carried out to create a ranking with the yoga postures that have the most likes on Social Media. Of the 115 referred positions, these 5 are the most repeated.

1. Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose

It is, without a doubt, one of the most elegant yoga postures and it is relatively easy to perform. Lift one leg back so that the bottom of your foot is facing the ceiling. Draw an inner circle, making the biggest arc you can with your back. Extend the opposite arm forward and look at a fixed point to work concentration, coordination and resistance. You will especially tone the calves and ankle muscles.

2. Vrksasana or Tree Pose

This yoga posture is suitable for beginners. Also, for those suffering from back pain due to a bad posture sustained over time. To benefit from its strengthening action on the toes, ankles and knees, you must maintain your balance by placing one foot on the thigh of the opposite side. Keep your back straight and place your point of gravity in your hands, joined and at chest height, as if you were praying.

3. Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose

This asana is somewhat more complicated. Start from a quadrupedal position, with your hands in line with your shoulders and your knees with your hips. It is a priority that the back, neck and head form a straight line as you extend your left leg behind you and your right leg forward. Step forward with your knee bent, pointing to the right, and your foot to the left. Slide your left leg back until it’s comfortable and push into the ground.

4. Bakasana or Crow Posture, one of the most effective yoga poses

The Bakasana is one of the most effective postures to strengthen the arms, reverse lower back and back pain and speed up heavy digestions. Its degree of difficulty is intermediate and to perform it you must squat. Draw your knees into your armpits and push yourself forward to support your body weight on your arms. It is natural that at first it costs you. Try raising one foot first, and as you gain strength, raise both legs. You should keep them folded towards the buttocks.

5. Ustrasana or Camel Pose

In this case, you will be strengthening the chest and back. Given the angle of the arch that you should draw, proceed progressively so as not to overstress the cervicals. Not neglecting core toning will help you avoid it. With your knees on the floor, contract your abs, raise your buttocks and slide back until you support yourself with your hands. This is one of the ideal yoga postures to decongest the upper trunk, especially the neck and spine.

In short, yoga favors the balance between body and mind, which results in better circulation, toned muscles and a more optimistic spirit. If you still do not practice it, we encourage you to start with one of these yoga postures and not to give up. Complement it with proper hydration and a diet rich in protein, fresh fruits and vegetables and we assure you that you will feel with renewed energy.