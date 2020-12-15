Christmas and the end of the year are synonymous with celebration in the company of family and friends, of festivity, hugs and good moments in group. However, this year due to the Pandemic and health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the collective celebrations that many are used to should be avoided.

Faced with the situation, emotions such as sadness, nostalgia and melancholy may appear, which according to Dr. Paulo Castro, specialist in Wellness Medicine, can be overcome naturally. Social distancing can also trigger manifestations such as anxiety and depression, which do require special attention according to Dr. Castro.

How to determine a negative emotion

According to the specialist in Wellness Medicine, anxiety can be identified if there is difficulty sleeping; permanent worry that causes being in anguish, discomfort in the body due to acceleration of the heart and respiratory rate, muscle tension, upset stomach, among other symptoms.

“Anxiety can be mild or moderate, a fleeting restlessness or nervousness, or it can feel like constant fear, terror, or panic. In general, experiencing feelings of tension or stress for a long time are a way of expressing anxiety,” explained Dr. Castro.

Regarding depression, the expert explained that it is associated with an emotion of permanent sadness that can be accompanied by feelings of anger, frustration or helplessness.

“Although it is normal to feel like this at some moments in life, if this discomfort lasts for more than two weeks, it is possible that we are talking about a mood disorder. It is also possible that, by experiencing long periods of anxiety, this can lead to chronic depression,” explained the specialist in Wellness Medicine.

Some of the symptoms of depression are: difficulty falling asleep, abrupt changes in appetite, permanent lack of energy or tiredness, loss of interest in hobbies you previously enjoyed, and difficulty concentrating.

How to overcome the situation

Depression and anxiety are two widespread conditions in today’s society, so someone who suffers from one of these disorders should not feel ashamed and should ask for help otherwise.

Dr. Castro offered a series of recommendations to be able to face them:

a) Identify if it is a problem out of control: All people tend to have difficult emotional moments and the ability to overcome is what makes the difference. If the anxiety is permanent or you think you are in depression, you probably need to address the problem with professional help.

b) Apply physical activity routines and maintain good habits: Good nutrition, exercise and adequate rest contribute to well-being, through the production of endorphins, dopamine and serotonin, responsible for maintaining good spirits in people.

c) Avoid alcohol and drugs: The consumption of drugs and alcohol usually generates dependency circles that end up deepening the problem that we wanted to counter.

d) Practice meditation: Emotions develop in the brain and the practice of activities such as meditation, help to better understand the mental images that cause suffering.

e) Assess inheritance and hormonal imbalances: Depression and anxiety can sometimes be caused by hereditary genetic factors, and also by hormonal imbalances.

You can investigate the family history and look for patterns of behavior. If you are someone close to a person who could be suffering from depression or anxiety, you can also contribute by being attentive or attentive to abnormal behaviors of your loved one and recommend a visit to a competent specialist in the matter.