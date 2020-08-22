In these times of Pandemic and social isolation that we are currently living as a result of COVID-19, it has been detected that a large part of the world population is suffering from depression and anxiety.

According to experts, during a Pandemic, the most frequent psychosocial manifestations are: anxiety, depression, grief, stress reactions, peri-traumatic stress, emotional crisis, panic, tension, fear and adaptive reactions.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression

One of the symptoms associated with anxiety is: excessive worry, restlessness “on edge”, fatigue, difficulty leaving the mind blank, irritability, muscle tension and sleep problems.

As for the symptoms of depression, these are usually: sadness, emptiness, hopelessness, loss of interest or pleasure, decreased vitality, decreased or increased appetite, sleep problems, slowness or motor restlessness, fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, handicap or guilt, trouble concentrating, recurring thoughts of death.

It is important to know that if you, a family or friend suffer from these symptoms and you do not think you can deal with them, the idea is that you seek professional help.

9 Steps to Help You Feel More Serene During the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Stay active this is positive, releases stress and strengthens self-esteem. Do physical and relaxation exercises. Remember the importance of self-care. Organize work times, take breaks. Have a regular sleep pattern. Connect with other people. Seek contact with nature. Spiritual support is generally a valuable instrument. Reflect on the experience you are living and what it has meant in your life.

Group/Professional Support

Psychiatrist Dr. Balkys Álvarez comments: “individual and group mental health care must be implemented for affected individuals, families and communities.” In the same way, she stated, “The psychosocial needs of each individual must be evaluated.

“The family environment plays a role of support, calm, encouragement and containment, since they are often the first emotional aid. I recommend that the family be active listening and connect with those who need support; ask about needs, help calm and deal with problems, connect with loved ones and support networks, offer information, facilitate access to mental health services”, Dr. Álvarez recommends us.

Be attentive

It is important to note that one must be attentive to the signs indicating that facing a crisis that entails associated complications: such as suicidal behavior, disorganized behavior, psychomotor agitation and this causes an alteration in social and daily functioning. Faced with these more extreme symptoms, it is essential to contact the mental health specialist for guidance.