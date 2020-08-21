A lush garden in La Fortuna, Costa Rica with Arenal Volcano in the background.

As of September 1st, Costa Rica will allow the entry of foreign visitors on commercial flights from six states in the United States. These are New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut. According to the announcement of the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, passengers will have to prove through their driver’s license that they live in one of these six states. In this way, it is intended to prevent residents of other cities with higher rates of COVID-19 contagion from traveling from the airports in the permitted states to Costa Rica.

Travelers, also, must meet the established requirements, which among other things include a COVID-19 test with a negative result carried out in the 48 hours before entering the country, travel insurance that covers accommodation expenses and medical care in case of contracting the Virus, as well as filling out a form issued by the Ministry of Health.

Segura added that the evolution of the Pandemic is being closely followed in three other states that, if the indicators reported so far continue, could soon be included in the list. These are Massachusetts, Colorado, and Pennsylvania.

The minister indicated that the opening announced this past Wednesday would imply about four additional flights per week at the Juan Santamaría airport (Alajuela) and one to two flights per week at the Daniel Oduber (Liberia). As detailed, in the case of private flights, the entry of this type of aircraft from the six states will be allowed, under the same requirements established for commercial flights.

“We are taking very gradual and carefully analyzed steps in the direction of revitalizing the tourism industry. This translates into protecting the social progress that Costa Rica has achieved through the tourism industry,” he concluded.