More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Traffic Police Urges Cyclists and Motorcyclists to Use Reflective Clothing

    In 2022 a total of 230 motorcyclists and 37 cyclists died on the road

    By TCRN STAFF
    22
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    During 2022, 230 motorcyclists died on the road, at the accident site, out of a total of 484 deaths recorded. So far in 2023, according to data from the Traffic Police, three people have died at the accident site, two of whom were traveling on a motorcycle and one on a bicycle.

    Safety measures

    Faced with this situation, Alexander Solano, director of the Traffic Police, reminded motorcyclists and cyclists to wear light-colored or light-reflective clothing, as well as make these means of transport visible with lights and always wear a helmet.

    “Unfortunately we see cyclists at night dressed in black and in places where there is no light, or motorized bicycles at considerable speeds; motorcyclists who do not want to understand that, even during the day, when they turn on the light they are easier to see by other drivers,” Solano commented.

    Likewise, last year 37 cyclists lost their lives, “hence the call to respect these road actors, overtake them safely, keep a distance of 1.5 meters and not pressure them to pull over,” he added. The director stressed that in remote areas motorcyclists do not use helmets, even when studies indicate that this protective device reduces head injuries by up to 67%.

    “Previous December was the month with the most motorcycle deaths, with 27 cases, almost double the number we had in November, when 14 were reported. Previously, it had been March, with 25 deaths, the month with the most motorcycle deaths. Hence our concern and our call, so that we assume more appropriate behaviors, whether as motorcyclists or cyclists, as well as drivers of other vehicles, respecting the Traffic Law and respecting the other road actors with whom we share the roads,” urged. the official.

    Speeding is the leading cause of death

    The Traffic Police reported that the main cause of death on the road in 2022 was speeding. Specifically, this was the reason for 192 fatalities, that is, 40 of the total. In second place, there is the invasion of lane and in third, the recklessness of pedestrians; very dangerous behaviors on the road, “as people feel more liberated after the measures by Covid-19,” said Solano. For the director, that freedom was misdirected and was reflected in behaviors such as speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    Source Marianela Sanabria
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Most Popular Yoga Postures on Social Media
    Next article
    5 Best Wedding Venues In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    ICT Would Promote Costa Rica as a Destination to Smoke Recreational Marijuana

    Recreational cannabis industry has a global market that would range between $15 billion and $20 billion a year
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »