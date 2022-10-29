More
    Mexico Announces Official Bid for the 2036 Olympics

    The country intends to organize the competition without going into debt, for which it will use the infrastructure it has

    By TCRN STAFF
    54 years after hosting the Olympic Games, Mexico announced this past Wednesday its official application approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the maximum sporting event for the second time in 2036.

    “The Mexican Olympic Committee is proud that, six months after celebrating its 100 years of life, we are beginning the path to once again be the organizers of the Olympic Games in 2036,” said María José Alcalá, president of the COM, in a conference of press. At the announcement, Alcalá was accompanied by Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

    Alcalá, former Olympic diver in Seoul-1988, Barcelona-1992, Atlanta-1996 and Sidney-2000, and the first woman to hold the presidency of the COM since her election in November 2021, showed a letter of approval from the IOC to Mexico’s candidacy. “Since July 7th, Mexico has been considered by the International Olympic Committee to compete and host the Olympic Games,” Alcalá pointed out.

    Games without debt

    Mexico intends to organize an Olympic Games without borrowing, for which it will use the infrastructure it has and the government will grant only 10 percent of the financing.

    “We want to take into account the changes that have taken place in the Olympic Games, including financing. Now 30 percent comes from the sale of tickets, another 30 percent with sponsors, 10 percent is provided by the host government and the remaining 30 percent is provided by the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.

    Joint proposal

    Ebrard pointed out that the idea of ​​applying for the country to organize the Olympic Games again, after Mexico 1968, arose last June in a meeting with athletes and federation leaders who made the proposal to the federal government.

    Ebrard stressed that Mexico is the 15th largest economy in the world, “so I don’t see why we couldn’t organize the Olympic Games. Our goal is to bring the Olympic Games to Mexico in 2036 and, if not, in 2040, because that is how the system works, you sign up for one year and after four years you can compete again if the candidacy was not elected”.

    “Cities should not adapt to the Olympic Games, large facilities should not be built that are not used later, it has to be the other way around, the Olympic Games should be adapted to cities,” the foreign minister pointed out and concluded: “If Mexico proposes something is because we are going to achieve it”.

