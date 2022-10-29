The Importance of Increasing Testosterone Levels in Men

Testosterone in men is a hormone produced in the testicles and, although its best-known function is to increase sexual desire, it is also essential for other basic aspects of health, such as:

• Preserve strong bones and muscles

• Fix the development of hair and the place of fat in the body

• Produce sperm

• Preserve sexual desire and rigidity

• Generate red blood cells

• Increase energy and optimize mood

Certain medications, illnesses, or blows to the testicles can cause testosterone to drop. But the natural enemy for low testosterone is age. A low level of testosterone can affect sex drive, mood, and changes in muscle and fat.

How does a lack of testosterone affect men’s health?

The consequences for the physical and mental health of man are varied. These are the most significant and decisive:

• Decreased body performance

• Reduced energy

• Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) may appear

• Urinary tract disorders

• Frequent erectile dysfunction

• Low libido

• Insulin resistance

• Possibility of developing sarcopenia, cataracts, depression and cardiovascular diseases

How to increase testosterone in men

Currently, there are several techniques to increase testosterone in men. One of the most used is the consumption of natural supplements such as Andro Alpha.

Increase testosterone in men through supplements

The European Association of Urology has officially confirmed that these types of supplements are very effective in increasing testosterone in men. These products work in 2 different ways: 1) Increasing the production of testosterone; 2) Preventing testosterone from converting to estrogen or DHT. Andro Alpha is currently one of the top rated natural supplements for men to increase their testosterone levels.

All its components are 100% natural, regulatory, and safe, highlighting among them: Zinc, Boron, Korean Ginseng Root, Oyster Extract and Tongkat Ali. In this article you will find more tips to increase testosterone in men naturally:

Lose weight

The extra kilos do not help in any way to maintain testosterone. Just by reducing them, you will already look and feel more virile. According to studies by the Endocrine Society’s, overweight men have lower levels of testosterone.

Another important step is to reduce the consumption of sugars, except those found naturally in certain foods such as fruits, since testosterone levels drop after consuming them; they must be reduced or eliminated. The same happens with alcohol consumption, if there is dependence, professional help should be sought. The ideal is to maintain a healthy nutritional rhythm: composed mainly of natural foods such as vegetables, fruits and healthy fats.

Increase vitamin D levels

Current authoritative studies have confirmed that a very low level of vitamin D in the blood can also lead to a decrease in testosterone levels. Sunlight is the main source of vitamin D in the human body.

Exercises and strength training

High intensity training increases testosterone levels and prevents its deterioration. There are different techniques that will help you enhance this hormone. But, we always recommend following them under medical supervision.

Manage stress

When a man is under too much stress or is stressed for a long time, his body releases high levels of cortisol, a hormone that reduces the effects of testosterone. To manage stress, meditation, yoga, sleep and rest are highly recommended, always maintaining a positive perception of oneself.