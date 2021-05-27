With the confinement measures following COVID-19, people are less exposed to the sun and therefore produce less vitamin D3 in the skin. A solution to increase its levels in the body is to consume eggs, since it contains this vitamin naturally.

According to the National Chamber of Poultry Farmers (CANAVI), to obtain the energy provided by this food it is important to consume them whole, that is, with the yolk and white, since the vitamin dissolves in the fat of the yolk.

Benefits of consuming this vitamin

Recently, the nutritionist María Pía Gutiérrez explained in a webinar that vitamin D is used to treat respiratory problems and influenza. Vanessa Maroto, who is also a nutritionist, has commented on different occasions that foods with this property help prevent respiratory infections through mechanisms such as reducing the rate of viral replication and the concentration of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which produce inflammation that damages the lining of the lungs.

According to a Mayo Clinic article, vitamin D deficiency is more common in people over 65, as well as those with obesity and high blood pressure.

