To publicize the benefits, advances and trends in photovoltaic technology, is the objective of “Costa Rica Solar 2021” that will take place virtually on June 18th. The event, sponsored by Heliocentro Fibrotel, IEEE, ACESOLAR, Asociación Costarricense de Productores de Energía (ACOPE), GROWATT, Cámara de Generación Distribuida, will have the participation of specialists and representatives of the electro solar industry at the national level.

Promoting renewable resources

Promoting the use and exploitation of this renewable resource for the generation of electricity in the country, is intended through various conferences. One of them contemplates world trends in renewable energy by Roberto Dobles, an energy specialist and former Minister of the Environment.

Along the same lines, what are the innovations in the solar panel market and in storage technology will be another of the program’s lectures, offered by Víctor Vega, president of ACESOLAR.

“My participation is related to new technologies both in photovoltaic systems and batteries, for example, bifacial modules and lithium sulfur batteries. Those technologies that are reaching a degree of advancement that may be used in Costa Rica in the very near future and other technologies that are under development,” Vega said.

Meanwhile, to talk about the local panorama, Mario Alvarado, president of ACOPE, will discuss the future of the electricity sector, as well as the negotiations and agreements with the presidential office to place hydroelectric energy in the Central American market. To promote its use and emphasize its advantages over other options, Ricardo Trujillo, General Manager of Fibrotel, will clarify the myths around solar energy, in another of the spaces.

Demystify Solar Energy

“In my talk I demystify the lies that have been spilled about solar energy. A year ago in the Legislative Assembly, electricity companies came to appear before the Commission of Bill 22009, who assured that solar energy is not free. That is a lie and that penetrates the minds of the people. I am going to try to demystify those lies that are nothing more than great advantages”, explained the speaker.

The event is aimed at the general public and will be through Zoom. Registration is free before June 14th at: www.costaricasolar.cr with space limited to 300 participants.

