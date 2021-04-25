In Alajuela, Costa Rica, there are MicroTech’s state-of-the-art factories, where tools for small metal and plastic components are designed and manufactured with a perfectly integrated innovation approach, providing tangible and readable options for customers.

Being part of a strategic plan for state-of-the-art technology and its “forward-thinking manufacturing” approach, MicroTech set out to have greater control of its solar power and energy supply needs, and sought clean and efficient energy sources. great resistance to complement the electrical supply needs in the facilities, all provided by an EaaS (energy as a service) model.

The EPC contractor, Energías Limpias de Centroamérica (ELCA), installed a Micro-Grid, which consisted of the combination of a 1.1 MWh Tesla PowerPack and 1,432 Sharp solar panels for its 531 Kw DC system in its metal studded roof for mounting the panels on their metal roof.

A real challenge



The ongoing stoppages in Costa Rica due to the COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges. When the ELCA started the project, the stoppages delayed the delivery of products and materials from manufacturers around the world. However; S-5! was able to meet the delivery deadline due to the fact that all materials and manufacturing are of USA origin.

An efficient solution



The S-5-PVKIT®2.0 Direct Attachment System and S-5-H Mini Clamps were selected by ELCA to secure the solar panels to the crimped metal roof at its MicroTech manufacturing plant, enabling a no-cost photovoltaic mounting solution.

Pre-assembled components of the PVKIT provided a simple, safe and economical method to fix the solar panels, as the solution does not require rails, and also reduces the costs of transportation, logistics, lifting equipment and labor compared to installation. traditional with rails. The H Mini Clamp’s two-piece design allows it to be installed anywhere along the crimp length, making installation quick and easy.



Projections moving forward



The Photovoltaic system allowed MicroTech to continue its approach to manufacturing using Renewable Energy sources. The PVKIT provided an aesthetically pleasing trackless PV mounting solution without penetrating the metal roof and saving the customer time and money on installation and materials.

The managers at Clean Energies of Central America make clear their satisfaction: “We understand the value of S-5 products! We are experienced with fastening solutions and know how quickly to deploy them once all the electricity is in place, allowing our teams to quickly install photovoltaic solar energy. The main advantages for us are the ease of use and the efficiency of the products.”

