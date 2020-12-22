More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Tico Campaign Seeks to Install Solar Panels in Educational Centers for Indigenous Communities

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Campaign Seeks to Install Solar Panels in Educational Centers for Indigenous Communities

    About 115 educational centers in indigenous areas have benefited from the installation of 120 photovoltaic systems, as part of...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is committed to a Green Economy for Overcoming the Coronavirus Pandemic

    Green Economy
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    About 115 educational centers in indigenous areas have benefited from the installation of 120 photovoltaic systems, as part of a project by the Omar Dengo Foundation. The institution estimates to install more panels next year in 65 schools that still do not have this clean and sustainable solar energy. To do this, they launched the campaign “A brilliant education for indigenous children.”

    It is an initiative to raise funds, which is developed on the global platform “Global Giving”. This tool will multiply the monthly donations of those who sign up proportionally, that is, with each new monthly donor, the platform will give 200% of the contribution, once it receives the fourth monthly donation.

    According to the Foundation, once the money has been collected, they will begin with the installation in the indigenous community of Altos Guaymí, in Punta Burica, where there are two teachers, 30 students and around 120 parents and siblings of students.

    To donate, you must enter the link for Fundación Omar Dengo.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article“Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Campaign Seeks to Install Solar Panels in Educational Centers for Indigenous Communities

    About 115 educational centers in indigenous areas have benefited from the installation of 120 photovoltaic systems, as part of...
    Read more
    News

    “Soy Niña” Organization asks for Help to Prevent Gender Violence in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    The work of the “Soy Niña” organization focuses on the prevention of gender violence and the prevention of pregnancies at an early age in...
    Read more
    Economy

    Costa Rica is committed to a Green Economy for Overcoming the Coronavirus Pandemic

    TCRN STAFF -
    Green Economy
    Read more
    Health

    Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Costa Rica will be Done Throughout All 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    With the authorization of the first vaccine against COVID-19 in Costa Rica and the preparations for its application, a glimmer of hope looms in...
    Read more
    Economy

    Increase rent of housing units in Costa Rica must not exceed the Consumer Price Index

    TCRN STAFF -
    With the arrival of the new year, it is common for those who rent a house or an apartment to see the monthly payment...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica studies a new Water Law after 78 years

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A project for a new water law tries to break through in Costa Rica after 78 years, in a context in which the water resource is increasingly valuable and in which there is criticism from environmental sectors for alleged setbacks in the text on the management and protection of the resource
    Read more

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according to the Ministry of Environment...
    Read more

    Fake Turtle Eggs as Decoys to Track Poaching in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The phone rang as a tracker activated and a small circular blink appeared on the map. Helen Pheasey closely watched the point as it...
    Read more

    Despite Reports from Locals, no Evidence is found of an African Lion in Sarapiquí

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Following reports of an African lion sighting in Puerto Viejo de Sarapiquí, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) carried out an inspection and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »