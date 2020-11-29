It was closed for three years due to damages caused by Tropical Storm Nate

The Yimba Cájc Indigenous Community Museum, located in the indigenous territory of Rey Curré, in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, will reopen this Saturday, November 28th, after three years of being closed due to damages caused by tropical storm Nate.

Visitors will be able to see exhibitions in this museum whose themes include the ancient history of the community, community genealogy, uses of medicinal plants, aspects related to the local archaeological heritage, as well as indigenous art and worldview.

Various reopening activities

As part of the celebrations for the reopening, the Rey Curré Indigenous Development Association will offer meals and drinks typical of the community that day. Also, artistic and cultural activities will be carried out.

According to the Association, it is a free activity open to the public, where strict compliance with the health safety protocols requested by the authorities will be guaranteed for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

These facilities opened in April 2015, but due to Tropical Storm Nate’s October 2017 flooding, they were closed for remodeling.