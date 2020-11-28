The Coronavirus Pandemic continues to take its toll on tourist communities and among them the district of Nosara in Nicoya. For this reason, the Nosara Civic Association (NCA) -in alliance with Paradise Medical Services and Laboratorios Echandii- will carry out massive testing for the tourism sector.

This union intends to position Nosara as a safe destination to travel to and to get more international and Costa Rican tourists to visit the area. Both organizations will conduct 300 antibody tests. Likewise, 100 PCR tests will be applied, the result of which indicates whether the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

Alejandro Gutiérrez, the doctor of Paradise Medical Services, explained that in the face of the possible high season, this effort is made so that visitors feel safe. “The community is taking the necessary measures and complying with the protocols,” added the doctor.

Test application

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, Nosara registers 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 31 of these with the active disease. Two people have died in this district as a result of the contagion.

Free procedure

Sampling will be free and is going to be held in the Multipurpose auditorium of the Nosara community on December 11th and 12th. The NCA will be communicating with the tourist companies in the area to give places to their collaborators.

If they test positive for COVID-19, companies may take the necessary measures in order not to alter the operation of their businesses. The application of the test is voluntary and space can be reserved by writing to the email [email protected]