Everything has a purpose in life, which is why from The Costa Rica News (TCRN), we want on this occasion we want to analyze if solar panels have a profound impact on the world, and in this case, for Costa Rica.

A solar panel is a device that captures the energy of solar radiation for its use. The term includes solar collectors, used to produce domestic hot water using solar thermal energy, and photovoltaic panels used to generate electricity using photovoltaic solar energy.

Solar panels, new technologies, and backup.

Experts estimated in 2017 that people should be taught to harness the energy of the sun, “it is necessary for citizens to take risks and lose their fear of solar panels”, they stated. “BAC Solar Calculator”, allow you to access a solar radiation database to evaluate the profitability of using this equipment anywhere in the country, the amount and its cost for homes or businesses. The tool was designed with three objectives: to help the final consumer lose the fear of investing in solar energy, to help suppliers to have a tool where they can quickly analyze the interested parties, and so that the BAC can also offer More agile financing and improve response times.

According to experts, a solar panel has a lifespan that exceeds 15 years, and allows cost savings in the short term and provides the satisfaction of contributing to the environment. BAC corporate social responsibility manager, Luis Mastroeni, indicated that the “Solar Calculator” has the support of many entities such as the MINAE, the University of Costa Rica and the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ), for a successful operation. “We must take advantage of the solar energy we have in Costa Rica because we are privileged and there are no excuses for not taking advantage of a tool that allows establishing processes and even defining financing to acquire solar panels”, he declared.

There have been obstacles to be able to offer satisfactory services to customers and thus be able to install the equipment in homes or companies, according to companies such as Sunshine, Monzi Figueres, they assured that since the regulation of distributed generation of solar panels came into force, limitations were presented.

The “distributed generation regulation” was published on April 8, 2016. It is a regulation that defines the procedures for interested persons or companies to install energy generation systems through natural sources such as solar panels, water systems, among others.

The “Florex” company is recognized at a national and Central American level because it operates under high standards of sustainability which includes from social aspects such as the hiring of local staff to issues of water use efficiency and the development of approach Carbon-oriented production neutrality.

In 2019 the “Paseo Metropolis” shopping center, in Cartago, began using solar energy in August, which will reduce its carbon footprint by 72 tons of CO2 per year. In this regard, it installed 1,134 panels in 3 months. The installation will have a peak power of 368 kWp that will generate 556,610 kWh per year; equivalent to the energy consumption of 27 homes. The areas that will benefit from this system will be escalators, lighting systems, common areas, among others.

According to “Sunshine”, the company that installed the panels, in a note, offers different guarantees: if the system does not produce what is offered, it adjusts with the necessary equipment to comply with what is needed, and if the installation suffers from a failure and does not operate, the client does not have to pay for its use while it is broken.

In September of this year, it was learned that the Housing Promotion Foundation (Funprovi), allocated $ 33,000 in the placement of 79 solar panels in its offices, in Moravia. This measure is part of the goal of decarbonization of the country, as well as taking conscience of protecting and conserving the planet. A single installation of the solar system compensates 178 tons of carbon dioxide for 30 years, which is equivalent to planting 10 soccer fields with trees.

Importance of photovoltaic solar energy

The Civil Engineer and Environmental and Energy Specialist, Rolando Portilla Pastor, said that studies developed by the “Electricity Planning and Development” of the Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) indicate that 23% of the territory (12,000 km2), presents favorable conditions for development of large-scale photovoltaic solar plants, representing a potential of 577 Gigawatts, more than 165 times our current installed capacity. The photovoltaic solar potential of Costa Rica is, from his perspective, extremely high, making solar energy the source with the greatest electro-energy potential in the country.

Swissol, a success of 20 years in Costa Rica.

The “Swissol” company is a clear example of the constancy and impulse to grow successfully, without forgetting to learn and teach about each one of the achievements that it has carried out. It is 20 years old. Precisely in 1999 when a pioneer company in Costa Rican renewable energy appeared in the markets. It currently has approximately 4,000 solar panel projects installed, always counting on the reliability and safety not only of Costa Rica but also of neighboring countries. With 4,000 customers using Swissol products and services.

Swissol is made up of a committed team that has worked in residences, shops, and industrial projects. To mention some of them: Sheraton Hotel (San José), Studio Hotel Santa Ana (San José), Ebais Clinic (Punta Burica), Diriá Playa Tamarindo Hotel (Tamarindo), Saint Jude Medical (SanJosé), Intel Costa Rica (Heredia ), Swiss Embassy Residence (San José), among others. This year 2019 has been full of successes, with the installation of the largest solar thermal system in Costa Rica, in 560 M2 of area, a 256 KW photovoltaic system installation functioning, which has allowed Swissol to achieve its 4,000th project.

Beyond all the information available, solar panels have become a necessary part of Costa Rican development and the sector is ready for larger investments. Undoubtedly we live in a world of challenges and endless opportunities, where you must be willing to improve and generate adequate adaptations for sustainable growth. Solar energy for Costa Rica is a correct path towards the growth, benefit and better health standards for its citizens.