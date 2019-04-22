The North American – Costa Rican Cultural Center (CCCN) continues to increase the generation of renewable energy in its facilities, now with the commissioning of 459 solar panels at the headquarters located in Barrio Dent, San José.

This investment made through a strategic alliance with YUXTA Energy, a company with presence in several countries of the region, will allow the reduction in emissions of 12 tons of CO2 annually. The plant has an installed capacity of 156 kWp, which represents 100% energy coverage of the headquarters.

“We are pleased to announce that we have a new system of solar panels in our iconic headquarters in San Pedro de Montes de Oca. We thank the company Yuxta for having been a strategic partner in this project, and helping us meet an institutional goal that we promised a couple of years ago”, said Guillermo Madriz, executive director of the CCCN.

The 459 solar panels have an average generation of 17,400 kWh per month, equivalent to the energy consumption of 85 houses, and have a generation guarantee of 25 years.

This is the 3rd headquarters of the CCCN that operates through a photovoltaic system, since in 2018, 110 solar panels were put into operation at the facilities located at Paseo Metrópoli, in Cartago, and 108 solar panels at the Sabana Norte headquarters.

“We found in the CCCN an ideal partner for the development of this type of projects, which help to bring technology to the general public, and become great references. Hence the importance of this project, in this iconic venue, which has brought so much development, wellbeing and culture to our country, and which now gives us a great example”, added Ernesto Moreno, founder and CEO of YUXTA Energy. The investment in the implementation of these panels reached US$ 135,000

The Costa Rican North American Cultural Center, a non-profit Costa Rican association with more than 73 years of experience, has become the pioneer in English teaching in Costa Rica, in partnership with National Geographic Learning, with the mission of enriching the quality of life, broadening horizons and creating opportunities through the innovative teaching of the English language and the experience of intercultural experiences.

For its part, YUXTA Energy is a triple impact company, focused on developing energy-saving projects that have a positive effect on the environment, social and economic. YUXTA has developed more than 130 photovoltaic projects, generating economic savings, protecting the environment, and strengthening the national energy matrix.