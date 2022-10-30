More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Passing Through in Costa Rica: The Respite for Thousands of Venezuelans on Their Risky Path to Freedom

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Behind the statistics that grow larger every day, the onslaught of Venezuelans who are legion in the streets of San José in search of not starving to death represents a humanitarian tragedy never before seen in the country. Listening to the story of one is, to a lesser or greater extent, listening to the story of all. Each testimony shakes the soul and challenges empathy.

    During August and September, and especially in the last weeks of September and October, Costa Ricans from different parts of the country have witnessed a kind of marathon that thousands of migrants fight for their future, on national soil. Figures from the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration speak of 1,000 to 1,200 people who cross Costa Rica every day on a long journey but which feels endless due to the obstacles they must overcome every day. Children accompany their parents while women with their brothers or cousins; all human beings who find their strongest muscle in the mind.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Most of them walk from Venezuela, a country where wealth shone in the years 1979 and 1980 but turned into hunger, repression and insecurity, but above all, into a collective desire that only a few dare to seek. To do this, they risk everything, starting with life.

    They do not seek to stay here; their future begins where they hope to finish this marathon for life: in the United States. At traffic lights, corners or sidewalks in San José, many carry a cardboard sign on their chest and back with the heading “I am Venezuelan” and a request for help. The capital San José is the second stop on a scale in Costa Rica, which begins at the border with Panama and ends at the border with Nicaragua, from there the journey continues up the northern continent.

    To tell the truth, most travel the country by bus and it is in San José that they stop in search of money and food. It is enough to enter the central part of the capital, on Central Avenue, to ascertain the magnitude of what this avalanche of human beings lying on the sidewalks or in the middle of the street are experiencing, dodging vehicles, in search of the most minimal help that they can receive.

    When you have nothing, a ¢100 coin -and even a smaller denomination- is appreciated with a look and a “Blessings!” or a “Thank you brother!” And the fact is that the solidarity reaction of hundreds of Costa Ricans from different social classes is moving: without saying a word, they came to leave them fast food, chicken, bags of fruit, packets of cookies, etc… It is a true social drama!


    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceYuri Jiménez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Mexico Announces Official Bid for the 2036 Olympics
    Next article
    10 Bad Digital Habits That Can Bury Our Security Online
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    Adela Pastor, Spiritual Mentor: “What Makes People Unhappy Is Their Own Mind”

    “A spiritual mentor is a person who guides and accompanies others to look within and find their own essence, truth and fundamental nature
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER