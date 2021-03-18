More
    Search
    Sports & Games
    Updated:

    Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica

    This weekend the National Championship of Costa Rica was held

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica

    With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Reiterates 3D Economy Proposal for 2050

    The government of Costa Rica reiterated its territorial strategy to obtain by 2050 a digitized, decentralized and decarbonized (3D)...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Calls on Generating New Paradigms to Overcome Crisis

    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, affirmed today that only by generating new development paradigms together can we...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of Taekwondo resumed the face-to-face events of Kyorugi and Poomsae.

    250 athletes present
    The return to action took place this weekend with the National Championship, at the Eddy Cortés National Gymnasium, in La Sabana, west of the capital San José. According to data from the organization, in the two days of competition there were around 250 athletes, between junior divisions A and B, as well as seniors.

    In this way, Costa Rica returns to face-to-face events after a year of having slowed down the activity due to the Pandemic caused by COVID-19. In fact, Costa Rica hosted the last official event in March 2020, before the World Federation calendar was stalled by lockdowns.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceEsteban Mora
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Reiterates 3D Economy Proposal for 2050
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica

    With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Special Olympics Will Have Events of the Indigenous Ticos for the First Time

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    A delegation from the Special Olympics visited eight indigenous territories of Costa Rica in order to make visible and offer new opportunities to people...
    Read more

    Costa Rica “Autocross Sports Association in Action” Will Carry Out Its National Championship

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    After a year without activity due to the Pandemic, the Costa Rica Autocross Sports Association in Action (ADDA) refines the details to carry out...
    Read more

    Tico Soccer Star Keylor Navas Fills the Front Pages of World Sports Newspapers after leading PSG to the European Quarterfinals

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Leading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals earned Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas the front pages of some of Europe's leading...
    Read more

    Tico Government Reiterates That Sporting Events With Crowds Are Still Prohibited in the Country

    Sports & Games TCRN STAFF -
    Road cycling events and marathons on public roads are still prohibited, the Government of the Republic reiterated on March 5th after different requests from...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years