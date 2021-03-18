Costa Rica Reiterates 3D Economy Proposal for 2050

The government of Costa Rica reiterated its territorial strategy to obtain by 2050 a digitized, decentralized and decarbonized (3D) economy that achieves sustainable development. The initiative, called “Productive Territorial Strategy for an Inclusive and Decarbonized Economy 2020-2050”, foresees key interventions in 11 poles to promote economic development, which will be interconnected by six corridors that facilitate the flow of goods and people.

For the Executive, from this long-term vision, public and private entities, social organizations and other actors will be able to orient their work towards the same north, achieving a competitive, innovative Costa Rica, with fewer gaps and more resilient.

True economic growth



The head of Labor and Social Security, Silvia Lara, pointed out that this strategy will guide the decision-making of public policy to guarantee that this economic growth truly turns into jobs in all areas and mainly for women and young people.

Likewise, it will make possible to identify the needs for human talent in the territories to be able and go one step further by preparing the workforce in a way that responds to the demands of the productive apparatus, and to connect these people and their talent with work.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, said that both this strategy and the recent update of the nationally determined contribution – country commitment to the Paris Agreement – will make it possible to take advantage of decarbonization and resilience in issues such as renewable energy, protection of biodiversity and knowledge economy.