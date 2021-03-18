More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Reiterates 3D Economy Proposal for 2050

    For achieving sustainable development

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica

    With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Reiterates 3D Economy Proposal for 2050

    The government of Costa Rica reiterated its territorial strategy to obtain by 2050 a digitized, decentralized and decarbonized (3D)...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Calls on Generating New Paradigms to Overcome Crisis

    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, affirmed today that only by generating new development paradigms together can we...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The government of Costa Rica reiterated its territorial strategy to obtain by 2050 a digitized, decentralized and decarbonized (3D) economy that achieves sustainable development. The initiative, called “Productive Territorial Strategy for an Inclusive and Decarbonized Economy 2020-2050”, foresees key interventions in 11 poles to promote economic development, which will be interconnected by six corridors that facilitate the flow of goods and people.

    For the Executive, from this long-term vision, public and private entities, social organizations and other actors will be able to orient their work towards the same north, achieving a competitive, innovative Costa Rica, with fewer gaps and more resilient.

    True economic growth


    The head of Labor and Social Security, Silvia Lara, pointed out that this strategy will guide the decision-making of public policy to guarantee that this economic growth truly turns into jobs in all areas and mainly for women and young people.

    Likewise, it will make possible to identify the needs for human talent in the territories to be able and go one step further by preparing the workforce in a way that responds to the demands of the productive apparatus, and to connect these people and their talent with work.

    The Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, said that both this strategy and the recent update of the nationally determined contribution – country commitment to the Paris Agreement – will make it possible to take advantage of decarbonization and resilience in issues such as renewable energy, protection of biodiversity and knowledge economy.

    Banners o Banner
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Calls on Generating New Paradigms to Overcome Crisis
    Next articleLive Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Sports & GamesTCRN STAFF -

    Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica

    With strict sanitary protocol, constant disinfection, only elite athletes, controlled entry and no public, the Costa Rican Federation of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Calls on Generating New Paradigms to Overcome Crisis

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, affirmed today that only by generating new development paradigms together can we overcome this crisis due to...
    Read more

    How to Plan my Personal Budget if I Have Variable Income?

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    You don't need a stable source of income to keep your personal finances in order, says Elizabeth Sánchez, Costa Rican financial advisor. In addition...
    Read more

    What you wish you Knew before Starting your Business

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Starting a business means being at the right place in time with a proper plan of action, but there’s no such thing as perfection....
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Produce Better Quality and More Sustainable Honey

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Through training programs for the application of good environmental practices and biodiversity conservation measures, Costa Rican beekeepers will produce more sustainable and better quality...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years