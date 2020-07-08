The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) remains on the lookout, and with it thousands and thousands of parents, after the statement made days ago by the Health Minister, Daniel Salas, about the return to classes in person, due to the increase of cases registered in the country.

Guiselle Cruz, Minister of Education, acknowledged that the restart strategy has been prepared very carefully and recalled that it remains within phase 4 of reopening for both public and private centers.

“From the hand of the Ministry of Health and the Government of the Republic the decision of the date of returning to classes will be made, when and where the conditions are given,” Cruz said.

The head of Education stated that it is intended to avoid any risk to the health of students, teachers, and administrative staff, which is why it is under constant review according to the data.

Last week, in a declaration, Cruz explained that there is a “horizon” for returning in August, therefore more than 13 protocols is contemplated to guarantee this gradual return. The MEP has 4,471 educational centers that range from three to 1,200 students or more.