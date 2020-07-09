Jenny Castillo, who was well known in the music world in the 80s and 90s, died this Tuesday afternoon at the age of 55 after a medical complication. The information was confirmed by the

Universidad Latina in a publication on its Facebook account. Castillo worked there as director of the International Relations career.

The statement issued by the University reads: “Jenny worked for our institution for more than 8 years, at the School of Public Relations and later at the School of International Relations as

Academic Director, outstanding professional in all her work with the faculty, students, and with

our University. It leaves us with a great void but also a great legacy. Committed to her

profession and her students, Jenny was always loved by everyone, and we will remember her for

Her charisma, respect, commitment, and dedication. We join the grief that grips her family and

extends our condolences in these difficult times,”.

The artist who popularized themes such as A Girl’s Prayer, Poor Sparrow, or Why You Left, died

In the Mexico hospital. She had been taken there urgently after, according to relatives, she

suffered complications from a surgery that was performed in a private medical center. Many

admirers, friends, and coworkers mourned the death of this talented artist.

