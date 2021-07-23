See the Tico Athletes Calendar in the coming Tokyo Olympic Games

Next Friday, July 23rd, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will officially open, a year later due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They will be atypical games, as it will be held without an audience in the different sports venues to avoid the spread and contagion of the respiratory virus.

In the case of Costa Rica

The Games will be attended by 12 Costa Rican athletes in 6 disciplines. Here we will tell you which are they. Remember that due to the time difference, most of the competitions will be in the afternoon and evening in Costa Rica, and some will also be in the early morning

Do you know when and at what time they compete?

The first to participate is the cyclist Andrey Amador. The member of the professional team Ineos will hit the road on Saturday, July 24th at 8 p.m.

Gymnastics

For Sunday, July 25th, five athletes will compete: Luciana Alvarado in artistic gymnastics will be the first. His competition is scheduled for 2 a.m. It is the first time that Costa Rica has representation in the jousts in this discipline.

Surfing

surfers Leilani McGonagle and Brisa Hennessy will jump into the water at the start of surfing at the Olympics. The competition will start at 4 p.m. The Ticas would have participation until July 28th in case of continuing to advance in the heats.

Judo and Cycling

That same day there will also be competition in the discipline of judo with Ian Sancho and in women’s cycling with María José Vargas. Sancho will fight around 8 p.m. in the -66 kilogram category. To stay in competition, he must win his match. Then it will be Vargas’ turn. The race will start at 10 p.m.

Swimming

For July 26th and 27th, the swimmers Beatriz Padrón and Arnoldo Herrera will have participation in the Japanese National Olympic pool. Padrón will compete on Monday, July 26th at 4 a.m. He will do it in the 200-meter free test. The next day, Herrera will be the one who jumps into the pool at 4 a.m. in the 200-meter breaststroke event.

Track and field



Then we will have to wait three days to see another Costa Rican debut in Tokyo. It will be Gerald Drummond in athletics. He will compete on July 30th at 8 p.m. in the 400 meters with hurdles. A day later, Andrea Vargas will be the one who takes to the track. The athlete is one of the main hopes that the country has for a medal. Vargas will compete in the 100-meter hurdles on July 31rd at 8 p.m. It will be the eliminatory heat. If they qualify, they will run the semifinal on August 1st and if they reach the final, they will compete again on August 2. Her sister Noelia will also compete for the country in Tokyo. Vargas’ competition, the 20k march is scheduled for August 6th at 1 a.m.

BMX

Another hope for a Tico medal is placed on Kenneth Tencio, who will compete in BMX Freestyle. The Costa Rican has been the protagonist in great events of this discipline, achieving titles, second and third places. Tencio’s competition is scheduled for July 31st at 7 p.m.

Flag bearer

Andrea Vargas will be the flag bearer of the country during the inauguration next Friday.

The Costa Rican delegation traveled in different groups to Tokyo. The last one went this weekend ahead of the final stretch of preparation for the start of the games.