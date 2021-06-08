More
    For The First Time, a Tica Qualifies For The Olympics In Artistic Gymnastics: Luciana Alvarado Will Go to Tokyo

    She also obtained a bronze medal at the Pan American Championship in Rio de Janeiro

    By TCRN STAFF
    Luciana Alvarado Reid became the first Costa Rican to qualify for the Olympic Games in artistic gymnastics this past June 5th.

    This was secured by the national team during the Pan-American Championship, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where with a score of 50,833 they won the bronze medal.

    Alvarado Reid is trained by her mother, Sherlly Reid Astúa, a prominent former gymnastics athlete.

    A growing list of participating Tico athletes

    This is the sixth Costa Rican athlete to obtain her pass to the Olympics so far:

    including the marcher Noelia Vargas Mena, the surfer Leilani McGonagle, also María José Vargas Barrientos, Andrey Amador Bikkazakova and Kenneth Tencio Esquivel, all three in cycling.

    The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23rd to August 8th – one year after its original schedule, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic – in Tokyo, Japan.

      Source Paulo Villalobos
      ViaBeleida Delgado
