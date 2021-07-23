Get To Know 10 Spectacular Places In Costa Rica

The Republic of Costa Rica, with its exuberant rainforests, volcanoes, paradisiacal beaches and a biodiversity so incredible that you would never end it is always a good place to visit. Bathed by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, this country has strongly opted for ecotourism and as soon as you set foot there you will understand why.

Here we discover the 10 most incredible places in Costa Rica, those that you cannot miss for anything in the world. Pay attention to us; pack your suitcase and fly away to enjoy the “Pura Vida” like no one else.

Manuel Antonio and the national parks of Costa Rica

Manuel Antonio is one of the best known natural parks of all those that cover Costa Rica. The country could practically be divided into reserves and parks and there would not be a lonely corner because if Costa Rica stands out for something, it is for its vegetation and biodiversity. The Manuel Antonio National Park, in the province of Puntarenas, is one of the most spectacular. Its paradisiacal beaches, its air of relaxation and vegetation and its fauna make that everyone who enters does not want to leave. Of course, be careful with the animals because it is very likely that when you get lost, the monkeys, raccoons or other animals, they steal your food.

Puerto Viejo and its hippie air

Puerto Viejo is a small town located on the Atlantic Coast in the Province of Limón and has one of the most beautiful landscapes that can be found in Costa Rica. Wherever you look in Puerto Viejo, in addition to vacationers and good vibes, there are crystal blue waters and good waves for surfers… If you want to relax, enjoy sunny sunsets and try Caribbean food, Puerto Viejo is your place. Do not ever go without trying a good Patí with a beer on the side and a bit of the typical “rice and beans” that drives Costa Ricans crazy.

The nesting of turtles in Tortuguero

In the town of Tortuguero between June and September you can volunteer to take care of the nesting of the turtles and see how they make the small, (but immense for the newborns) journey between the beach and the sea. Sunsets, reddish sunrises reflected in the crystalline water of the river with the simple company of nature and, above all, helping some extremely special creatures that in Costa Rica enjoy protection.

The South coast

At first glance it might seem like a simple road, but this route runs through some of the most beautiful beaches in Costa Rica. The tour starts in San José and the first beach you come across is Jacó, a very popular beach but not by far the most beautiful in the country. Next are the beaches of Quepos and Manuel Antonio. As you advance along the Costanera, you will also come across inaccessible and nameless beaches, natural landscapes that few people can access. Before reaching Punta Uvita and joining the Inter-American highway, you will pass through the Marino Ballena National Park.

Talamanca and the Bribrí indigenous refuge

The Bribrí indigenous refuge is one of the most numerous in Costa Rica and is located in the province of Puntarenas, in the Talamanca Region. Its inhabitants still preserve the Bribrí language and are dedicated to fishing, hunting and agriculture, although they also make baskets, musical instruments and other handicrafts. Access is not entirely easy and although there are now companies that offer tours of the region, it is still not well known among tourists. If you like local history and want to know more about the culture of Costa Rica, do not miss it.

Climbing Cerro Chirripó

The highest mountain in Costa Rica should be a must-see, or almost. Not only to conquer the heights after facing a demanding hike, but because from the top of Chirripó you can enjoy natural beauties and wonders not visible in other parts of the country. We recommend that you go more than once to fully enjoy Los Crestones, the Valley of the Rabbits, the Sabana de los Leones, the Valley of the Lakes and the Valley of the Morrenas. Extra points for reaching the top on a clear day: you will be able to see the two oceans that bathe the beaches of Costa Rica.

Visiting the Poás Volcano

The Poás volcano offers a spectacular view of one of the largest craters in the world and is one of the most visited National Parks in Costa Rica. Trust us, nature is terribly beautiful here. The phreatic eruptions in the main crater and the beauty of the Botos Lagoon make the trip a unique experience, one of those that is fixed in your retina. If you get hungry, visit the strawberry fields that plant the way to the volcano. There you can taste this fruit and regain strength.

Whale and dolphin tour in Marino Ballena

Are you going to visit the southern coast of Costa Rica? The best way to enjoy this area of ​​the country is by taking a humpback whale, dolphin and other species watching tour while visiting the waters of the impressive Isla del Caño. Seeing a humpback whale jump over the sea is something you should do at least once in your life. Well, on Caño Island there are the most beautiful coral formations in the country. Remember to go through the famous formation of a “Whale Tail” in Uvita beach. That is a proof that nature does not leave things to chance.

Monteverde

The Monteverde Cloud Forest is one of the most incredible ecosystems in Costa Rica. It is an evergreen paradise full of many things to do while admiring the wonders of the place. Butterfly parks, hanging bridges, the possibility of bungee jumping, bird watching (pay attention to quetzals!) And a huge amount of meters of foliage that will make you want to know the most remote parts of the forest, side note for the kilometer-long foliage that seems to stretch into infinity. What else do you need to release all the stress, when you can enjoy the panoramic view of a majestic forest?

Arenal Volcano

The spectacular conical shape of the volcano, which looms over the northern plains of Costa Rica, is the perfect welcome and a good introduction to all the activities you can do around Arenal. Hot springs, horseback riding, viewpoints, forest, and hanging bridges are just some of the options. Do not forget to visit the great Arenal Lake and the beautiful La Fortuna Waterfall, both under the imposing gaze of the massif. The volcano is the favorite destination of many when arriving in Costa Rica, and with good reason!

Coco Island

We have not been able to resist and we have added one more point. 532 kilometers from the peaceful things of Costa Rica is the most remote destination in the country… but one of the most incredible. The marine wealth of gigantic proportions makes Coco Island one of the favorites of marine biologists around the world. Thousands of species of fish, sharks and even cetaceans will welcome you if you dare to dive into its waters in search of a unique diving experience. Declared a World Heritage Site, this island is justly worthy of the title. So if you can get there any closer, go ahead!