Rio Agrio Falls and Pozas Celestes, Natural Treasures of Costa Rica

Our country never ceases to amaze us, with its landscapes and its immense nature. Surely you thought you knew everything about Costa Rica, but wait until you get to know the “Pozas Celestes” (Celestes natural pools), located in Bajos del Toro, Sarchí, belonging to the Alajuela province.

Visiting the Pozas Celestes is becoming part of a scenic beauty, it is having moments of relaxation and appreciating its cold waters. The color of the water may vary depending on the volcanic activity and the weather conditions.

Options of how to get to the place?

To get to this splendid place through the road through Sarchí, keep in mind that it is a narrow road and not in very good condition, so it is recommended to do the tour in 4 × 4 vehicles; the rest of the roads are suitable for all types of vehicles. It is worth noting that there is free parking on site. Be aware that the transportation that will take you to the Pozas Celestes leaves from the parking lot of Catarata Río Agrio.

Also you should know …

Through the jungle and crossing several wooden suspension bridges, the distance to the waterfall is more or less 1 km. After crossing the last bridge and walking a few more meters, the imposing Rio Agrio waterfall appears before our eyes, which has a fall of about 50 meters in height and an incredible view.

After descending a steep staircase into the jungle and crossing another suspension bridge again, you will reach the deep blue pools.

They have become one of the main tourist sites

Definitely yes, the Río Agrio Waterfall and the Pozas Celestes have become one of the main tourist attractions in the Sarchí area, nowadays, it is not only known for its crafts but also for the authentic nature in this area, which is as amazing as other places in Costa Rica.

Nearby

Just 90 minutes from San José, are the heavenly pools, surrounded by tropical jungle. The most characteristic of Sarchí are its rivers, ponds and waterfalls. Visitors could spend days exploring this area and visiting all its waterfalls and rivers, located between mountains of narrow and winding roads.

For pet lovers, there is good news, as pets are allowed as long as you use leashes. Finally, before visiting this tourist site, remember to first check the state of the weather, because it is a rainy area.

Maria Donaire/ TCRN Staff