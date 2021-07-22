More
    Ecotourism In Costa Rica Is One Of The 50 Must-See Activities Before You Die

    Doing ecotourism in Costa Rica is one of the essentials on travelers’ bucket lists, according to a global survey by the travel company Unforgettable Travel. The “biodiversity of Costa Rica” is one of the most popular searches by those interested in travel, which ranked number 29 among 50 “must-see activities”.

    Preferred options

    The 50 options on the list average about 175,000 searches per month by Internet users around the world, giving Costa Rica about 1,900 per month. In Latin America, other activities on the “bucket list” (an expression that refers to a list of things to do before death) are climbing Machu Picchu, visiting the wildlife of the Galapagos Island, the Atacama desert and the Salar de Uyuni.

    The Unforgettable Travel methodology is based on lists recently published by media such as Forbes, as well as specialized portals, with which an analysis of searches for these places on the internet was carried out to determine the top 50.

