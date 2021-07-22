More
    Still not vaccinated against COVID-19 in Costa Rica? Know Here the Places, Times and Doses Available

    The objective of this massive campaign is to immunize people over 40 and up to 57 years with or without risk factors

    By TCRN STAFF
    The vaccination campaign phase in Costa Rica that began last Friday will continue this week in different parts of the country. The goal of the strategy is to immunize half a million people against COVID-19 in 10 days. The United States donation of 500,000 doses of Pfizer made possible the advancement of the vaccination campaign.

    The objective of this massive campaign is to immunize people over 40 and up to 57 years with or without risk factors. Hence it is important that you, if you have not been immunized yet, go to the following places. Just remember that at each site there are a limited number of doses.

    The following are the sites made available:

    Mall Zona Centro Desamparados: there is space from 7:30 am to 5pm. For residents of the area, the Republic of Honduras School and the Higuito Community Hall were also enabled.

    Pavas: the Pavas Clinic will be the epicenter with office hours. There will also be sessions during the mornings at the Rohrmoser Lions Club and at the Carmen Lyra Library.

    Guadalupe and Tibás: this Monday the vaccinations start at Walmart from 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m.

    INA La Uruca: Here they have 14 vaccinations and people from all over the country can be immunized. The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. at 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Friday will be 7:30 a.m. at 3:30 p.m.

    Cartago:The Cartago Health Area will have a vaccination campaign from Saturday, July 17 to July 25. Max Peralta Hospital plans to apply 192 doses per day.

    Mall Paseo Metropoli: In this shopping center there will be 600 doses available per day for those assigned to the El Guarco health area.

    Multiplaza Escazú: From this Monday until Friday the 23rd, Coopesana will be applying vaccines against Tukis. It is about 430 doses per day.

    Calderón Guardia Hospital: This medical center will vaccinate between Monday 19 to Friday 23 of this month. It is expected to place 320 doses each day. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. at 4 p.m. and it will be kept for several days, depending on the availability of doses. Interested persons should bring their identity card in the building that is located in front of the main entrance of the X-ray area in the East Tower.

    San Juan de Dios Hospital: This medical center has five vaccination centers that will be located in the annex building on the south side of La Merced park and the entrance will be through the boulevard. From this Monday -from 6 a.m. at 8 p.m. – 1,200 doses are expected to be applied per day.

    Oxigeno Mall (Heredia): For this Monday, July 19, the Heredia-Cubujuquí Health area will continue to vaccinate only the inhabitants assigned to this area. The hours will be from 8 a.m. at 6 p.m. and the authorities have a goal of applying 1,500 doses per day.

    Paseo de las Flores (Heredia): This week they will be applying 1,000 daily doses.

    City Mall (Alajuela):

    In this shopping center they will attend to the people assigned to the Alajuela Central health area. Not only people in group 5 will be immunized, but also pregnant women, lactating women and young people over 12 years of age with risk factors.

    Guanacaste:

    In this province there will be two massive points for vaccination. At the Enrique Baltodano hospital and the headquarters of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the National University (UNA). You may appear without an appointment but you must carry the vaccination card.

