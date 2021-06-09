People who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Costa Rica may request a vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health, either to leave the country or some other procedure. This was confirmed by the ministry through a statement, where it is indicated that people who want to have this certificate that certifies the receipt of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can request it with an online process through the Ministry’s link.

In addition to this, a ballot must be completed that is in the same link, in order to prove identity, this certificate can be digitally signed or sent along with a copy of the valid identification document and a copy of the vaccination card issued by the Social Security. This information should be sent to the email address: [email protected].

Once this is completed the applicant will receive a confirmation email.

For international use

People who require the vaccination certificate for international use must collect it in person at the central offices of the Ministry of Health for the apostille process that must be carried out at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Health clarified that the certificate is issued only for complete vaccination schemes against COVID-19 placed in Costa Rica. In addition, the delivery time of the certificate is seven days.