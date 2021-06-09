Spain Allows the Entry of Vaccinated Costa Ricans as of June 7th

The Government of Spain announced that, starting this past Monday, June 7th at midnight, it will make the entry conditions to its territory more flexible for travelers from the European Union or third countries. The measure benefits Costa Rican citizens with full vaccination.

Vaccination certificate required

According to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, tourists must be inoculated with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or by the World Health Organization. To prove it, they must present a complete vaccination certificate and prove compliance with the requirements by means of a responsible declaration through the SpTH (Spain Travel Health) application.

Most liked destinations by Spaniards

“Costa Rica maintains its position as one of the most liked destinations by Spaniards,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism, who welcomed the measure. “This announcement coincides with the increase in frequencies and direct connections between San José and Madrid, with IBERIA and the incorporation of IBEROJET from the second half of 2021.

“This decision of the Spanish Government contributes to the gradual recovery of world tourism and allows the fully vaccinated Costa Rican population to travel to Spain, one of the most desired destinations for those who visit Europe,” said Hermes Navarro, Head of Attracting Investments at ICT . Navarro expressed feeling hopeful because the acceleration of the vaccination processes in our country due to the efforts of the health authorities is remarkable.

Increase in connections to Spain

As confirmed by the ICT, as of June 30th, the IBERIA airline will fly the San José – Madrid route daily, as before the pandemic, consolidating the commitment of more than fifteen years of direct flights to Costa Rica with aircraft models A330 and A350 .

At the same time, IBEROJET, recently confirmed in its official media and social networks that the start of operations to our country will begin on July 13 twice a week -Tuesdays and Saturdays in its Airbus A350-900- aircraft, which stand out for significantly reducing the environmental impact and at the same time that they improve the flight experience of their passengers, thanks to the comfort of their cabins with broad respect for health travel protocols. IBEROJET is the new name for ÁVORIS airlines, the travel division of GRUPO BARCELÓ,

Both the confirmation of IBEROJET and the increase in frequencies of IBERIA ratify the efforts made by the ICT to attract airlines for the sake of the gradual economic recovery of the tourism industry.

Spain is one of the most important source markets for European tourists to Costa Rica; According to ICT data, during the first five months of the year, there were 6,730 international arrivals from that country.