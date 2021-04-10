The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from the company AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be applied to the population over 18 years of age, with no age or gender limit, according to the progress of the different groups. It was reported that pregnant and breastfeeding women will be exempted.

The AstraZeneca vaccine schedule is for two doses to be given 12 weeks apart. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) determined that the association of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the development of blood clots is extremely rare (6.5 cases per million vaccinated people)

Achieving immunity the most vulnerable population

In addition, it was reported that the Pfizer vaccine will continue to be used in group 2, given that the time between doses is shorter, which implies acceleration in the goal of achieving immunity in this most vulnerable population.

The Commission also agreed that the patient should always be informed of the pharmaceutical company of the vaccine they will receive, but the possibility of selecting the type of vaccine is not enabled, given the limited availability.