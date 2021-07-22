More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    France Will Allow Entry of Costa Ricans Who Have Full Vaccination

    The measure also includes French tourists visiting Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    France Will Allow Entry of Costa Ricans Who Have Full Vaccination

    The Government of France reported that it will allow the unrestricted entry of Costa Rican citizens with full vaccination...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Dance Workshop Launches Scholarship Program

    With an initial budget content of ¢ 35 million, the Costa Rican National Dance Workshop (TND), launched the call...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake That Struck Costa Rica Had An Epicenter In Panama

    A strong earthquake was felt on Wednesday afternoon in practically the entire national territory. According to the National Seismological Network,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Government of France reported that it will allow the unrestricted entry of Costa Rican citizens with full vaccination Costa Ricans will not have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period. The information was released this Wednesday by the French Embassy in Costa Rica on its official channels.

    The change in measures also includes that French tourists visiting Costa Rica will not have to quarantine when returning to French territory, measures that undoubtedly contribute to the gradual process of tourist recovery.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “We have received the good news from the Government of France that Costa Ricans with the complete vaccination scheme have authorization to travel to French territory,” said Gustavo Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism.

    “This will have a positive impact on the air connection between Costa Rica and France through the different airlines that serve this route, but especially with Air France, which has a direct route between San José and Paris,” he added.

    The French Government considers the complete vaccination schedule 28 days after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose and seven days after the administration of the second dose of the other vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria / Covishield).

    The measures for vaccinated adults apply under the same conditions to minors who accompany them, whether or not they are vaccinated, says the communication from the French Embassy in Costa Rica.

    The ICT reported that it maintains a close collaboration with the Chancellery of the Republic to manage that the conditions of entry in different countries are improving for the Costa Rican citizenship.

    In Europe, France is one of the three main source markets for tourists to Costa Rica and the average visitation of French travelers is 14 days.

    In the first half of 2021, 10,737 tourists from France who entered by air were registered, and it is expected that with the announcement of these new measures the figures will improve during the second half.

    More information on the official site of the French Embassy in San José.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceJuan Pablo Arias
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rican National Dance Workshop Launches Scholarship Program
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    France Will Allow Entry of Costa Ricans Who Have Full Vaccination

    The Government of France reported that it will allow the unrestricted entry of Costa Rican citizens with full vaccination...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Hidden Benefits for Your Brain of Learning a New Skill

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Fiona is learning Japanese. To do this, she uses an app for about 20 minutes each day. "It is difficult... but satisfying", she says....
    Read more

    Skipping Breakfast Can Cause You To Be Overweight

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    This week thousands of children and young people return to classes in Costa Rica. Whether in person or online, the quality of food should...
    Read more

    The Wellness Industry in Costa Rica

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The wellness industry currently seeks to incorporate new ways of healing people to give them fullness in their day-to-day life. Currently, the idea of...
    Read more

    A Set of 9 Experiences in Costa Rica that Promote Relaxation and Rejuvenation

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Surely you have heard the phrase "Pura Vida" in the context of Costa Rica, but maybe you do not understand what it means… yet....
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER