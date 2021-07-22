France Will Allow Entry of Costa Ricans Who Have Full Vaccination

The Government of France reported that it will allow the unrestricted entry of Costa Rican citizens with full vaccination Costa Ricans will not have to comply with a 10-day quarantine period. The information was released this Wednesday by the French Embassy in Costa Rica on its official channels.

The change in measures also includes that French tourists visiting Costa Rica will not have to quarantine when returning to French territory, measures that undoubtedly contribute to the gradual process of tourist recovery.

“We have received the good news from the Government of France that Costa Ricans with the complete vaccination scheme have authorization to travel to French territory,” said Gustavo Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism.

“This will have a positive impact on the air connection between Costa Rica and France through the different airlines that serve this route, but especially with Air France, which has a direct route between San José and Paris,” he added.

The French Government considers the complete vaccination schedule 28 days after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose and seven days after the administration of the second dose of the other vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech / Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Vaxzevria / Covishield).

The measures for vaccinated adults apply under the same conditions to minors who accompany them, whether or not they are vaccinated, says the communication from the French Embassy in Costa Rica.

The ICT reported that it maintains a close collaboration with the Chancellery of the Republic to manage that the conditions of entry in different countries are improving for the Costa Rican citizenship.

In Europe, France is one of the three main source markets for tourists to Costa Rica and the average visitation of French travelers is 14 days.

In the first half of 2021, 10,737 tourists from France who entered by air were registered, and it is expected that with the announcement of these new measures the figures will improve during the second half.

More information on the official site of the French Embassy in San José.