More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Costa Rican National Dance Workshop Launches Scholarship Program

    With a budget of ¢ 35 million

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Dance Workshop Launches Scholarship Program

    With an initial budget content of ¢ 35 million, the Costa Rican National Dance Workshop (TND), launched the call...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake That Struck Costa Rica Had An Epicenter In Panama

    A strong earthquake was felt on Wednesday afternoon in practically the entire national territory. According to the National Seismological Network,...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Resilience: A Leadership Axis

    Resilience is an ability and a powerful way to face the challenges of an increasingly interconnected and communicated world.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With an initial budget content of ¢ 35 million, the Costa Rican National Dance Workshop (TND), launched the call for its new Program of Artistic Residencies Creating Scene – RACE 2021, with the aim of promoting and encouraging scenic research, theory, circulation of works and the creation of dance projects.

    The program consists of the granting of scholarships in the form of artistic residencies and exhibition of finished and in-process works, with a view to revitalizing the national scenic sector.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Institutional commitment

    “RACE21 is the result of more than 2 years of work and institutional commitment. This fund commits us to continue and promote innovation, research and interdisciplinarity to respond in a novel and timely way to the current needs of the dance sector”, explained Christopher Díaz, Artistic Director of the National Dance Workshop.

    The program has four categories of participation, two of them aimed at young artists, between 18 and 35 years of age, who will be able to develop processes of choreographic creation at the TND headquarters or at the facilities of the Civic Centers by the Paz de Pococí, Aguas Zarcas, Garabito and Santa Cruz.

    The third category is aimed at developing research processes based on the qualification standard: “Contemporary dance creation, promotion and performance” of the National Qualifications Framework.In this category, professionals with a career and experience in dance or careers related to the 7 competencies of the dance qualifications standard may participate.

    Finally, the category of “Boost to Circulation” is aimed at independent groups, which seeks to influence the link of dissemination and circulation of the value chain of the performing arts sector.

    The call is opened until Sunday July 25th. The bases and regulations can be consulted through the official Facebook page of the National Dance Workshop. It will also attend inquiries through the emails [email protected]

     And [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleMagnitude 7.0 Earthquake That Struck Costa Rica Had An Epicenter In Panama
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican National Dance Workshop Launches Scholarship Program

    With an initial budget content of ¢ 35 million, the Costa Rican National Dance Workshop (TND), launched the call...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rican Students Returned to the Classrooms this past week under Combined Modality and Strict Protocols

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican educational community will return to schools and colleges starting this Monday, July 12th, under the modality of combined education. The Ministry...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Launches International E-Learning for the Tourism...

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica has been recognized worldwide as a sustainable destination in permanent innovation and that little by little is walking on the path towards...
    Read more

    Ninth Grade Students in Ontario Will Now Be Taught How to Apply for a Mortgage, Pay off Debts and Other “Real Life” Skills

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education,  announced that his Province’s Ninth grade curriculum in Math will be modified this coming school year to prepare...
    Read more

    Top 10 Useful Homework Help Websites

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Studying can become an overwhelming and challenging task at times. Although the internet offers countless resources to students, finding the right one is not as easy as you might think
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER