More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Innovation for 2021: International Photography Workshops

    Photography is an art to discover

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Innovation for 2021: International Photography Workshops

    In past articles, we have highlighted that technology is a science applied to problem-solving. It provides the human being...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Unemployment shows a downward trend in Costa Rica

    Unemployment
    Read more
    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    World Exposure of Costa Rica as a destination to visit in 2021 generates optimism among Entrepreneurs

    The vaccine against COVID-19 gives hope for economic recovery, especially in the hotel business, one of the hardest hit...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    In past articles, we have highlighted that technology is a science applied to problem-solving. It provides the human being with tools. These allow them to meet needs. In addition to this, it can be mentioned that current technology is mixed with a series of artistic aspects, which lead it to leverage the development of new expressions, whether electronic or virtual artistic. And in this case photography is one of its main protagonists.

    The concept of photography is associated with capturing images through any device that can do so, with smartphones, digital cameras, tablets, but photography goes beyond the simple fact of capturing images, it contains techniques and a historical context that are necessary to understand to give it the true meaning to this complex art.

    Educate ourselves under the motto of “new normal”

    The confinement measures designed to stop the outbreak of COVID-19 in the world reformed the way we communicate, work or study and even how we socialize and exercise. A large part of the population was forced to migrate to “virtuality” in order to continue their daily lives. Staying at home 24 hours a day for several months is not easy for humanity, safeguarding ourselves in our homes. It means adapting to a different way of working, studying, exercising and even celebrating with our loved ones.

    A new way to educate our interests

    As an innovation mechanism and in the midst of the current Pandemic caused by COVID-19, the “Museo Indigena Contemporaneo” has devised a series of workshops. They will be developed by renowned outstanding photographers in various parts of the world. This initiative will be developed from cities such as Madrid Spain, Valparaíso Chile, and of course San José De Costa Rica.

    Upcoming courses:

    Chile. Documentary photography and report: The development of this activity will last 8 weeks (16 hours), a weekly class of 2 hours, investment 1 $. The methodology to be developed as we have already mentioned will be virtual, the start of it is set for February 1st, 2021. This module will be in charge of the specialist Luciano Díaz Godoy.

    Spain. Documentary and artistic photography: For its part, the development of this activity will last 8 weeks with a weekly class of 2 hours the investment is $ 2. The methodology of course is virtual and the start will be on February 4, 2021. Specialist Rosa Rodríguez will be responsible for this induction.

    Costa Rica. Documentary photography for NGO: The duration of this workshop is 8 weeks (16 hours), a weekly class of 2 Hours (small groups) the investment is $ 1. The methodology to be used like the other two workshops is virtual. It is planned that this initiative will develop from February 10th, 2021 and in charge of it will be Gustavo Gutiérrez.

    If you are a lover of photography, the invitation is made, the decision is yours for more information you can contact the following email address: [email protected]

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceCarlos Silva/TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleUnemployment shows a downward trend in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Innovation for 2021: International Photography Workshops

    In past articles, we have highlighted that technology is a science applied to problem-solving. It provides the human being...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Unemployment shows a downward trend in Costa Rica

    News Beleida Delgado -
    Unemployment
    Read more

    Costa Rican Households and Companies would recover in 2021 part of the income lost last year

    News TCRN STAFF -
    2021 will bring for homes and companies the recovery of a part of the income lost in 2020; however, not enough to reach pre-COVID-19...
    Read more

    “Permaculture”, An Integral Solution To The Global Environmental Crisis

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Permaculture starts from the characteristics of the natural ecosystem in order to establish a system of principles of agricultural, economic, political, and social design....
    Read more

    Deaths in Traffic Accidents Decreased in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    accidents
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica