Innovation for 2021: International Photography Workshops

In past articles, we have highlighted that technology is a science applied to problem-solving. It provides the human being with tools. These allow them to meet needs. In addition to this, it can be mentioned that current technology is mixed with a series of artistic aspects, which lead it to leverage the development of new expressions, whether electronic or virtual artistic. And in this case photography is one of its main protagonists.

The concept of photography is associated with capturing images through any device that can do so, with smartphones, digital cameras, tablets, but photography goes beyond the simple fact of capturing images, it contains techniques and a historical context that are necessary to understand to give it the true meaning to this complex art.

Educate ourselves under the motto of “new normal”

The confinement measures designed to stop the outbreak of COVID-19 in the world reformed the way we communicate, work or study and even how we socialize and exercise. A large part of the population was forced to migrate to “virtuality” in order to continue their daily lives. Staying at home 24 hours a day for several months is not easy for humanity, safeguarding ourselves in our homes. It means adapting to a different way of working, studying, exercising and even celebrating with our loved ones.

A new way to educate our interests

As an innovation mechanism and in the midst of the current Pandemic caused by COVID-19, the “Museo Indigena Contemporaneo” has devised a series of workshops. They will be developed by renowned outstanding photographers in various parts of the world. This initiative will be developed from cities such as Madrid Spain, Valparaíso Chile, and of course San José De Costa Rica.

Upcoming courses:

Chile. Documentary photography and report: The development of this activity will last 8 weeks (16 hours), a weekly class of 2 hours, investment 1 $. The methodology to be developed as we have already mentioned will be virtual, the start of it is set for February 1st, 2021. This module will be in charge of the specialist Luciano Díaz Godoy.

Spain. Documentary and artistic photography: For its part, the development of this activity will last 8 weeks with a weekly class of 2 hours the investment is $ 2. The methodology of course is virtual and the start will be on February 4, 2021. Specialist Rosa Rodríguez will be responsible for this induction.

Costa Rica. Documentary photography for NGO: The duration of this workshop is 8 weeks (16 hours), a weekly class of 2 Hours (small groups) the investment is $ 1. The methodology to be used like the other two workshops is virtual. It is planned that this initiative will develop from February 10th, 2021 and in charge of it will be Gustavo Gutiérrez.

If you are a lover of photography, the invitation is made, the decision is yours for more information you can contact the following email address: [email protected]