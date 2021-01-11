More
    Costa Rica registers 136,083 people recovered from COVID-19

    The latest numbers of the Pandemic in the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    On Wednesday, January 6th the country reached a total of 177,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In total we have 87,191 women and 90,423 men, of whom 155,025 are Costa Rican and 22,589 are foreigners, who have been affected by the disease.

    By age we have: 149,936 adults, 13,079 older adults and 14,475 minors, 124 are under investigation. There are 136,083 recovered people, of which 66,603 are women and 69,480 are men, by age we have: 116,180 adults, 8,394 older adults, 11,393 minors and 116 are under investigation. 556 people are currently hospitalized, 223 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 93 years.

    Also on Wednesday 19th  unfortunately we reached a total of 2,305 deaths related to COVID-19: 867 women and 1,438 men, with an age range of two to 101 years. By age there are 722 adults, 1,580 older adults and three minors.

