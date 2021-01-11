Costa Rica launches communication campaign for safe return to Classrooms

“I take care of myself, I take care of you, the community takes care of itself” is the slogan of the communication campaign of the Tico Ministry of Public Education (MEP), to promote safe return to the classroom.

Thanks to the financial backing of USAID and UNICEF, and the support of the Ministry of Health, the MEP has produced a campaign for television, radio, social networks and printed materials, in order to reach the entire educational community.

To publicize the protocols developed by the MEP and the Ministry of Health, for the prevention and protection of the student population, their families and the staff of the educational center for a safe return to presence, is the first objective of this campaign.

The communicative proposal may reach the entire population, within the framework of article 11 of the Radio and Television Law, which indicates that “Commercial radio and television stations are obliged to give the Ministry of Public Education a minimum space of half an hour per week free of charge. for purposes of scientific and cultural dissemination”. In this sense, the country’s radio and television media have a long history of supporting the MEP and its various campaigns.

“Our interest is to sensitize the educational community on the importance of applying the various protocols established by the MEP, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, to strengthen the safe return and stay of students, teaching and administrative staff in the educational center”, explained the Minister of Public Education, Guiselle Cruz.

Widest outreach possible

For the Minister, one of the virtues of the campaign is to have a wide reach since the audiovisual materials include subtitles, interpretation in LESCO sign language and descriptive audio. These videos are translated into four indigenous languages and their variants, while presenting various resolutions to facilitate their dissemination.

The printed products are made in easy-to-read, high-contrast, low-contrast typefaces, with different font sizes, as well as the Braille version, the audio version of each, and inclusive illustrations. The campaign that started this Friday, January 8th, will run until April 8th. The materials that compose it can be found at the following link: https://we.tl/t-CjqpCLnsG1