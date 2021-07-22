More
    Magnitude 7.0 Earthquake That Struck Costa Rica Had An Epicenter In Panama

    Tsunami danger ruled out for Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    39
    0

    A strong earthquake was felt on Wednesday afternoon in practically the entire national territory.

    According to the National Seismological Network, the movement had a magnitude of 7.0, it was at 3:15 pm and its epicenter was 113 km south of Punta Burica, Panama.

    Potential Tsunami

    The National Tsunami Monitoring System (Sinamot) tweeted: “If you are on the coast and felt the earthquake very strong or very long, you should evacuate immediately. The tsunami may arrive before our report.”

    This generated fear in social networks, but after a few minutes it was ruled out that there was a danger of a tsunami for Costa Rica.

    According to Sinamot, the points where the tremor was most extensive was in the southern area, specifically in Corredores and Ciudad Neily.

    Punta Burica is located near the border area with Panama, bordering Golfito and Corcovado.

