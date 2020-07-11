Corcovado National Park

16 experts went deep into the ocean depths to discover what the Costa Rican south Pacific hides. Although the findings were fascinating to the researchers, they also warn that illegal fishing and climate change have damaged the country’s marine nature.

In Costa Rica, only 1% of the ocean and sea territories are fully protected, and that must change, recommended the specialists. “Osa Conservation” works together with the “National Geographic Pristine Seas Program”, the “CIMAR” of the University of Costa Rica, and the National Government, including leaders such as the Ministry of Environment and Energy [National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC)], with the creation of natural maritime protected areas that will save the natural treasures below the surface and the livelihoods of local communities that depend on the ocean.



“Costa Rica has a unique opportunity to protect a pristine place that has no replacement and lead by example, as it happened many years ago with the creation of its first National Parks,” said Alex Muñoz, director of “Pristine Seas in Latin America”. “Although the seas face serious threats from climate change and illegal fishing, experts believe that if humanity acts now, we can save this globally important ecosystem,” added the expert.