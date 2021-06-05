More
    Campaign In The City Mall Of Alajuela Plans To Vaccinate 1,600 People Against Covid-19 This Weekend

    Activity will be June 5th and 6th from 8:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m. for adults between 18 and 57 years old with risk factors assigned to the Alajuela Central Health area

    By TCRN STAFF
    The City Mall shopping center, located in Radial de Alajuela, will host a vaccination campaign this coming weekend (Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June), where approximately 1,600 doses are expected to be applied.

    The event will be in basement 3 (access from the south side, Monserrat), in front of the La Antorcha super market, starting at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on both days. The group of people who may be vaccinated are those belonging to group 3 (from 18 to 57 years with risk factors) assigned to the Alajuela Central Health area.

    This is the second massive campaign carried out in a Costa Rican shopping center, after last weekend Oxygen, in Heredia, did the same

    To be considered a person with risk factors, you must suffer from: hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, asthma, chronic bronchitis, chronic kidney disease, grade 3 obesity, and morbid, cancer, HIV, Down syndrome, infantile cerebral palsy, lupus, myasthemia gravis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, systematic sclerosis, Juvenile dermatomyositis, immune deficiencies.

    Regarding the evidence of risk factors, it was reported that for people who have a control of their condition with the CCSS, they only need to present their identity card in good condition. For those who have a private or company doctor control, they must present a certified medical opinion, identity card and fill out an affidavit of chronic diseases on the site.

    Those in charge of putting the immunizers will be employees of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)

    In addition, the City Mall administration confirmed to AmeliaRueda.com that they have an agreement with the institution so that it can use the facilities of the place for the next four months, for vaccination against COVID-19 and influenza.

    The Alajuela Central Health Area has 55,207 registered inhabitants, of which 13,749 have received at least one dose, as of May 24. Costa Rica is making rapid progress in vaccination and more than a million people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

      SourceAndrés Alvarado
      ViaBeleida Delgado
