Vargas and Drummond Represent Costa Rica at the World Athletics Championships

Sisters Andrea and Noelia Vargas and Gerald Drummond will represent Costa Rica at the XVIII World Athletics Championships, the local federation of the discipline reported today.

The Hayward Field stadium in Eugene, Oregon, United States, will host this World Cup between the 15th and 24th of this month, indicates the press release of the Costa Rican Athletics Federation (Fecoa), published on its Facebook social network profile. It specifies that Andrea will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, Noelia in the 20-kilometer walk and Drummond in the 400-meter hurdles.

Fecoa affirms that from now on it wishes the greatest success to its national teams and asks Costa Ricans to leave a motivational comment to those athletes, who will be part of this world festival of the discipline.

Our elite athletes



According to the event program, Noelia will compete this Friday, the same day as the opening. Regarding her results this year, Fecoa points out that she has a mark of 1:33.57 hours, achieved in the Podebrady Race Walking, while her best time, 1:30.44 hours, was obtained in 2021 at the Cantonese Grand Prix in La Coruña in Spain.

On Saturday it will be Drummond’s turn, who is looking to advance to the semifinal and to do so shows his best time this year, 48.97 seconds, at the Meeteng Iberoamericano in Huelva, Spain.

The most outstanding of the three participants, Andrea will take to the Hayward Field track on July 23 in search of the semifinal, with a time this year of 12.90 seconds, far from her best time, 12.69, achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.