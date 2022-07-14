More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Vargas and Drummond Represent Costa Rica at the World Athletics Championships

    Tico talent at the highest spots

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Sisters Andrea and Noelia Vargas and Gerald Drummond will represent Costa Rica at the XVIII World Athletics Championships, the local federation of the discipline reported today.

    The Hayward Field stadium in Eugene, Oregon, United States, will host this World Cup between the 15th and 24th of this month, indicates the press release of the Costa Rican Athletics Federation (Fecoa), published on its Facebook social network profile. It specifies that Andrea will compete in the 100-meter hurdles, Noelia in the 20-kilometer walk and Drummond in the 400-meter hurdles.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Fecoa affirms that from now on it wishes the greatest success to its national teams and asks Costa Ricans to leave a motivational comment to those athletes, who will be part of this world festival of the discipline.

    Our elite athletes


    According to the event program, Noelia will compete this Friday, the same day as the opening. Regarding her results this year, Fecoa points out that she has a mark of 1:33.57 hours, achieved in the Podebrady Race Walking, while her best time, 1:30.44 hours, was obtained in 2021 at the Cantonese Grand Prix in La Coruña in Spain.

    On Saturday it will be Drummond’s turn, who is looking to advance to the semifinal and to do so shows his best time this year, 48.97 seconds, at the Meeteng Iberoamericano in Huelva, Spain.

    The most outstanding of the three participants, Andrea will take to the Hayward Field track on July 23 in search of the semifinal, with a time this year of 12.90 seconds, far from her best time, 12.69, achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleExercises to Train With Your Partner
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Exercises to Train With Your Partner

    We want to offer you the best tips for getting in shape. In this case, we want to offer you some exercises to do as a couple
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER