For the first time in the history of Costa Rican athletics, a female athlete comes in fifth place at a world athletics final in the 100 meter hurdles event. This at the recently held Doha World Athletics Championship.

In the semifinals of the hundred-meter hurdles the Tica competed in heat number three and marked a time of 12:65, thus managing to position herself among the best eight runners and in the final, she placed fifth also breaking the National and Central American record with a time of 12:64.

The competition was won by American Nia Ali (12.34, gold), also American Kendra Harrison came in second place (12.46, silver), Jamaican Danielle Williams finished third (12.47, bronze), the Nigerian Tobi Amusan (12.49) finished in fourth position and then our athlete Andrea Vargas at fifth place (12:64).

Vargas after achieving this great feat stated: “Thank you for all the support, I have been motivated a lot, I am very happy and almost cannot believe it, I have made my best personal performance, I have trained with patience and constancy.

Andrea arrived at Doha two days before the competition and immediately began her training to adapt to one of the most complicated issues in this part of the world: the high temperatures in the Middle East.

The Tica gives joy to all the nations.

Vargas knew that it was not going to be easy to reach the final in this discipline but she had been preparing for several years and has reaped several achievements during this 2019, the most recent was to be the champion of the hundred-meter hurdles, in this year’s Pan American Games of Lima, Peru.

In an interview, Andrea said, “I didn’t know if I could reach the final. But from the semifinal heat, I knew that I could improve my time, I still had to make any corrections. Everything was going good and I gave my best for Costa Rica. “

Vargas also told us about how she visualized the competition, “I tried to see it like any other competition, and just gave my best. Reaching the final I knew was going to be very hard, but nothing is lost by trying. The focus was first on the semifinals, then giving it all in the final. I am very excited how it all turned out”. She also emphasized, “I want to thank all of Costa Rica, I know they are supporting me, everyone is very attentive, thank you very much and I will continue for more achievements”.

Costa Rican pride that transcends borders.

The Tico residents of Doha, Qatar became instant fans of Andrea’s sports triumph and made themselves be felt in the stadium stands with their national team shirts, flags, and scarves alluding to the Costa Rican flag. From the stands, these compatriots expressed enthusiastically their support for the Costa Rican; this was undoubtedly strong emotional support for the athlete. They stayed until the end of the competition and waited for both Andrea and her mother, and when they saw them they rushed to hug and congratulate them for this great achievement for the country.

The Ticos also made their congratulations be felt through social media networks for Andrea for this achievement and express the joy that she gave to her country, below are some of the messages shared:

Lisseth Sánchez Miranda: “She is a champion, congratulations, Costa Rican pride”.

Nidia Badilla Gutiérrez: “Vargas Andrea! An example and pride as a Tica and a Puriscaleña! Congratulations on the sweet fruits you are collecting”!

Róger Méndez: “Thank you, Andrea, for this new record; I hope that you continue to reap victories for you and Costa Rica”.

Carlos CH: “Extraordinary, simply extraordinary! Andrea today you are among the best five athletes in the world, in the 100m hurdles. This is very important for Costa Rica and especially for you”.

Undoubtedly, this fifth place will be marked in the history of Costa Rican Sports and Andrea Vargas will be an example to follow for present and future generations, demonstrating that perseverance, effort, hard work, and passion to do what you love brings great results.