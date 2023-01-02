Megadeth Drummer Promotes Environmental Conservation In Tamarindo

Dirk Verbeuren, drummer for the heavy metal band Megadeth, promotes an effort that aims to expand the areas dedicated to environmental conservation in Playa Tamarindo, as part of an initiative promoted by the Savage Lands Foundation.

Verbeuren, and Sylvain Demercastel, his former 90s thrash metal bandmate Artsonic, who lives in Playa Negra de Santa Cruz, joined forces to develop the project “La Lotería de los Árboles”.

The initiative, which will run until February 15th, 2023, and raise funds for the ecological cause by offering participants prizes such as a custom Dunable guitar, made by Sacha Dunable of the band Intronaut; another Dunable guitar played on stage and signed by members of groups like Gojira, Megadeth, Loudblast and Sepultura; as well as tickets for Hellfest 2023 that will take place in Clisson, France, from June 15th to 18th, where large groups such as Kiss, Iron Maiden and Pantera, among others, will perform.

The lungs of the planet

“Trees are part of the lungs of the planet, along with our oceans, but they are being felled at an unprecedented rate. We all know about the disasters that have occurred in recent years in the Amazon. The truth is that this is a problem that will affect all of us, not just the people who live in deforested areas, which is why we decided to carry out this effort in Costa Rica,” said Verbeuren.

The money will go towards the purchase of land that will be converted into untouched protected areas, refuges for wildlife; as well as reforestation and conservation operations in highly vulnerable areas due to accelerated urban development.