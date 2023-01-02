More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    China to End Covid Quarantine for Foreign Traveler Arrivals

    Also for departures of nationals

    By TCRN STAFF
    18
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    China has announced that its quarantine requirement for travelers arriving in the country will end on January 8th. The measure is the latest in a series of restrictions that will be lifted when the Asian country abandons its zero-covid policy. China is seeing an explosion in Covid-related infections and health workers are struggling to cope.

    The country’s President Xi Jinping urged officials to do what “we can” to save lives, during his first remarks on the changes. State media quoted him as saying the country is facing new situations that demand a more targeted response.

    China has stopped publishing covid statistics, but it is believed that thousands of people may be dying every day. Since March 2020, all passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralized quarantine. But the length of time has been progressively reduced, from three weeks originally to just five days today.

    New rules

    Under the new rules, Covid-19 will be downgraded from a class A to a class B infectious disease, meaning quarantine will no longer apply. China’s drastic change in the way it handles the pandemic has left Xi in an awkward position, analysts say. He was the promoter of the zero Covid policy, which was blamed for excessively restricting people’s lives and hurting the economy.

    But by abandoning it, he has to deal with the enormous wave of infections and hospital admissions, mainly among the elderly. Public anger over the President’s handling of the pandemic is one of the areas in which the President is most vulnerable.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Megadeth Drummer Promotes Environmental Conservation In Tamarindo
    Next article
    16 Costa Rican Girls of the “Ella Es Astronauta” Program Returned from NASA
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    Living Well “Spiritually” is the Key to Keeping Our Health Stable

    Harvard says so and many of those who live well spiritually can ensure that health improves and people can be their best version... Stay tuned for this New Year 2023
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »