More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Photos Taken in Costa Rica Among the Finalists to Choose the Best Wildlife Photographer Of 2022

    With the purpose of reflecting the natural beauty of the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    30
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Two photographs taken in Costa Rica make up the selection of highly recommended images of the 2022 Wildlife Photographer competition, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.

    It is about an encounter between a sloth and a dog in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca captured by the American photographer Suzi Eszterhas, where the moment in which the sloth was trying to reach a group of trees when he met the canine and was paralyzed.The other portrait, by fellow American Brandon Güell, was taken on the Osa Peninsula and shows a gathering of male gliding tree frogs waiting for females to mate.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Costa Rica is the only country that has two photos in the selection

    The winners will be announced on October 11th and the 100 best photos will be exhibited in the Museum from October 14th with the purpose of reflecting the natural beauty of the planet.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article10 Years After the Nicoya Earthquake, the Fault Has Coupled and is Preparing for a Next Earthquake
    Next articleThree TEC Students Will Design a Mobility Solution for Residents Of Turrialba
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    www.thecostaricanews.comTravelTCRN STAFF -

    Traveling in the Rainy Season to Costa Rica

    The rainy season does not always seem like a good time to travel anywhere. Most holidaymakers and travelers seek warm relaxing weather compared to a wet one
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER