Photos Taken in Costa Rica Among the Finalists to Choose the Best Wildlife Photographer Of 2022

Two photographs taken in Costa Rica make up the selection of highly recommended images of the 2022 Wildlife Photographer competition, organized by the Natural History Museum in London.

It is about an encounter between a sloth and a dog in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca captured by the American photographer Suzi Eszterhas, where the moment in which the sloth was trying to reach a group of trees when he met the canine and was paralyzed.The other portrait, by fellow American Brandon Güell, was taken on the Osa Peninsula and shows a gathering of male gliding tree frogs waiting for females to mate.

Costa Rica is the only country that has two photos in the selection

The winners will be announced on October 11th and the 100 best photos will be exhibited in the Museum from October 14th with the purpose of reflecting the natural beauty of the planet.